Disappointed about those rumors that AMD’s RX 9070 GRE graphics card won’t appear until late 2025? We’ve got some good news for you

Photos of PowerColor RX 9070 GRE models have been spotted

This suggests these graphics cards could arrive soon

It also seems to refute other recent rumors of a delay to Q4 of 2025 for the GRE versions

Recent buzzing from the GPU grapevine suggested that if AMD does have an RX 9070 GRE planned, this graphics card might be delayed for a long time – but it now appears this may not be the case.

Naturally, this is just a rumor – as is the purported delay of the RX 9070 GRE, and indeed the very existence of such a board – but in this case, we have photographic evidence.

Still, add seasoning as appropriate, but VideoCardz has presented us with some apparent pictures of the PowerColor RX 9070 GRE. There are two models shown – the Red Devil and Reaper – and we get to see the boxes and the graphics cards themselves.

The boards are dead ringers for the same RX 9070 XT models from PowerColor, which is no surprise. The most telling detail in the images, though, comes on the boxes, which have apparent confirmation that this GPU will be loaded with 12GB of video memory.

That’s a lesser amount of VRAM compared to the other RX 9070 models, which are equipped with 16GB. That marries with the previous gossip that this inbound GPU will have 4GB less in the way of VRAM.

VideoCardz furnishes us with further rumored specs for this GPU, which include it having 3,072 Stream Processors (graphics cores), versus 3,584 and 4,096 for the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT respectively. Clock speeds are likely to be pitched in between those two existing 9070 models, coming in at a 2.8GHz boost or thereabouts.

(Image credit: VideoCardz / PowerColor)

Analysis: Q4 launch rumors apparently debunked

With what appears to be photos of finished products out there – assuming this leak is genuine – this seems to indicate that PowerColor is ready for an imminent launch of the RX 9070 GRE.

As mentioned at the outset, it also seemingly refutes another recent rumor that claimed AMD was planning to launch the RX 9070 GRE soon, but then thought better of that idea, and pushed the release timeframe of this graphics card all the way back to the end of 2025 (Q4).

To be fair, I found it difficult to believe that AMD would delay a potential RX 9070 GRE release until October 2025 (or maybe even later) – not unless there were some problems wrapped up in production (and supply quantity of RX 9070 models overall).

Still, we must remember that as VideoCardz points out, this GPU will likely only launch in Asia initially, as with other GRE models. In the past, GRE versions have come to regions outside of Asia given time, and there’s a seemingly good chance of this happening with the 9070 GRE – but we wouldn’t bank on it.

As well as a more affordable version of the RX 9070 in the form of the GRE, there may also be a faster variant too, an ‘Ultimate Navi 48’ GPU, if other rumors pan out. (Navi 48 is the chip that all these 9070 models use).