Sony's new home theater speakers are a really affordable route to Dolby Atmos nirvana
Four new models for an awesome Atmos experience
- Sony's new CS speakers range from $229 up to $279
- Bookshelf, floor, center and Atmos speaker models
- Larger speakers are Hi-Res Audio certified
Sony's popular CS Series of home theater and stereo speakers has just got bigger with the arrival of four brand new models: bookshelf speakers, floorstanders, Atmos upfiring speakers and a center speaker too.
Sony says that the new speakers bring "studio-quality sound into the home", and I'm delighted to see that they've stuck with Sony's trademark "any color as long as it's black" design – as well as making the center speaker the same width as their AV receivers, which is a nice touch if you like your AV setup to be visible.
The best part is that they all feature an impressive array of drivers, and extremely reasonable prices, despite Sony generally coming in more at the premium end of home theater options.
The new speakers are:
- SS-CS5M2 bookshelf speakers
- SS-CS3M2 floorstanding speaker
- SS-CS8M2 center-channel speaker
- SS-CSEM2 Dolby Atmos upfiring speakers
Sony's new CS Series speakers: what's new and how much?
The CS5M2 bookshelf speakers are $249.99 per pair and feature a three-way design with a 5.12-inch woofer, a soft dome tweeter and a wide dispersion super tweeter. They're certified for Hi-Res Audio and have a frequency response of 53Hz to 50,000Hz.
The CS3M3 floorstanders are four-way, adding a second 5.12-inch woofer and a bass reflex enclosure, and again they're Hi-Res Audio certified. Frequency response is 45Hz to 50,000Hz. The list price is $279.99 per speaker (so about $560 for a pair).
The center channel speaker, the CS8M2, has twin 3.94" woofers and a high-precision tweeter; there's a bass reflex enclosure round the back. The single speaker is $229.99.
Last but not least, there are the CSEM2 up-firing Dolby Atmos speakers at $249.99 per pair. Each speaker comes with a 3.94" full-range speaker, and they're designed to sit atop other CS speakers, or they can mount on the wall/ceiling.
All four speaker models are available now in the US, though we don't have confirmation of a release in other countries yet.
The only thing notably missing is a subwoofer. Sony's SA-CS9 subwoofer isn't really available any more, so it's surprising that a new model wasn't unveiled here too.
