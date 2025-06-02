Anker’s new ultra-tough Bluetooth speaker has safety features for going really off-grid, and a self-cleaning trick borrowed from the Apple Watch

The Anker Soundcore Boom 3i is highly salt water resistant and designed to float

It has a self-clearing function, and is washable too

It has emergency alarm and broadcast features

Anker has launched a brand new version of its fun and bass-heavy Soundcore Boom Bluetooth speaker. The Soundcore Boom 3i promises to do something no other Bluetooth speaker can do, and it also borrows a nifty trick from the Apple Watch.

Let's talk about that industry first first. The Boom 3i promises perfect playback even when it's floating on the water, even if there are waves: the promise is "no distortion, no sinking – just loud, clear audio for kayaking, pool parties and every water adventure". Basically, it's weighted so that it'll float in water, but the speaker grille with point upwards.

It's extremely saltwater resistant and has been drop-tested to 1m, although it's unclear whether it's also shark-proof. However it does have an emergency 96dB alarm feature you can use to get help if you're having a Jaws moment, or if you're lost in the wilderness and just need someone to be able to find you without being able to see you.

And you can also use the speaker to amplify your voice for your fellow travelers to hear from a distance, for example "aaaagh aaaagh aaagh I'm being attacked by a shark."

(Image credit: Anker)

Soundcore Boom 3i: key features and pricing

The Soundcore Boom 3i has what Anker calls Buzz Clean, and it gets rid of dry sand on the speaker by vibrating the drivers powerfully, in much the same way that the Apple Watch ejects water from its speakers using vibrations. And because the 3i is very water resistant, you can run it under the tap or dunk it in water if the Buzz Clean feature doesn't get rid of it all.

Power output is 50W, with a bass boost that goes down to 56Hz, and battery life is a promised 16 hours. And in addition to soundtracking a pool party, it can light it up too, thanks to its rhythm-synced lights.

We really liked the Boom 2, and while we wouldn't exactly describe it as an audiophile experience, it's a powerful, punchy speaker that makes a lot of noise from a surprisingly lightweight speaker. The 3i looks like it’s a worthwhile upgrade to an already fun formula for people who want a real outdoors speaker.

So far, the Soundcore Boom 3i is available in Canada for an introductory price of CA$189 (about $138 / £101 / AU$212). Pricing and availability for other countries hasn't been announced just yet, but we're looking forward to throwing this one around.