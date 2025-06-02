The One UI 8 beta could extend to older devices soon – these Galaxy phones could be next in line for Android 16

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the phones eligible for the One UI 8 beta

Samsung's One UI 7 (based on Android 15) has only been widely available for a couple of months, but the beta test program for One UI 8 (based on Android 16) is already up and running – and could soon expand to more Galaxy phones too.

Right now, you need a Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, or Galaxy S25 Ultra to enrol in the One UI 8 beta, but users have spotted preparations being made to allow the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 access as well.

Samsung hasn't said anything officially about this yet, but it's a strong hint that the One UI 8 beta won't be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 handsets for too much longer. Presumably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets are going to be included in the expansion too.

The One UI 8 beta opened up last week, and you can sign up through the Members app on your Samsung phone. It might be an idea to keep checking the front page of that app if your phone has been tipped to join the beta program soon.

Location locked

Great News !!Galaxy S23 Series: The official One UI 8.0 beta Samsung Community page has been created, but so far only in Germany.It has not yet been found for the US, UK, Korea, India, or Poland pic.twitter.com/MaAPkY9gnhMay 31, 2025

There is a caveat here, which is that the One UI 8 beta program is currently only available to users in the US, the UK, Germany, and South Korea (where Samsung is based). It's not clear if the program will expand beyond those countries.

There might also be problems with capacity, too: as SamMobile reports, the beta program in the US filled up over the weekend, so new users couldn't enrol. However, at the time of writing, new users are now being accepted again.

Samsung has confirmed that One UI 8 is going to be preinstalled on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Given that those foldables are expected to be unveiled sometime in July, it looks as though this will be quite a short-lived beta.

There's plenty to look forward to in One UI 8. The software update is going to bring with it better multitasking support, improvements to phone security, enhanced file sharing features, tweaks to Samsung Internet and Samsung Reminders, and plenty more.