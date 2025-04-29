Samsung’s disastrous One UI 7 rollout is finally back on track as Galaxy S22 update releases ahead of schedule – here's what features older phones can look forward to

Samsung Galaxy S22 devices have received One UI 7 ahead of schedule

This suggests Samsung's software rollout is going more smoothly

We're starting to learn what features these older devices will receive

Samsung’s rollout of One UI 7 has been less than ideal, to put it mildly, but things finally look to be back on track as Samsung smartphones seem to be receiving their features ahead of schedule.

Its April rollout to older Samsung devices (outside of betas) already felt late – especially considering Google I/O’s Android 16 showcase (One UI 7 is based on Android 15) is expected in just a few weeks on May 20 and 21 – and that was only compounded by the discovering of a serious bug which caused further delays to Samsung software release.

Since then, a fix has been found and the software update continued, and better yet, it’s being reported (via SammyGuru) that devices as old as the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are starting to receive One UI 7 in South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

This is notable because Samsung said these older Korean phones wouldn’t see the update until some time in May, meaning we’re not only back on track but ahead of schedule.

We may still need to wait a little longer for the same phones to get One UI 7 in other markets, but this is a clear sign that we (thankfully) shouldn’t be waiting too much longer to get the Android 15-based update.

But what will One UI 7 bring to these older, non-S25 devices?

What will One UI 7 look like on older phones?

With One UI 7 now appearing on more non-Samsung Galaxy S25 devices, it’s a lot clearer what features those devices will get – and what features they’re missing out on.

Newre devices should alreday have One UI 7 (Image credit: Samsung / Future)

Galaxy AI features like Now Brief are and Audio Eraser, expectedly, are absent, but older phones do look to be getting a toned down version of Now Bar (Samsung’s version of the iPhone Dynamic Island), though from what’s been shown off so far it looks like mostly a glorified media control bar on older phones.

They are receiving One UI 7’s various cosmetic changes, such as improved app screen customization, upgraded icons, such as the phone's battery, and new Game Booster controls so you can customize your experience for different titles.

We also expect to see a few helpful productivity, security, and camera tools on the older phones, based on this full run-down of every One UI 7 feature from Samsung itself.

As more devices receive the update, we should get a clearer picture of what One UI 7 features will be available universally, and with Samsung seemingly getting ahead of its rollout schedule, it shouldn't take much longer to get access to whatever upgraded tools we get.