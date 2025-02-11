Google just set the date for I/O 2025, and get ready for the next big version of Gemini

Google I/O 2025 is set for May 20 - May 21

I/O generally covers a lot of ground, but we expect big updates on Gemini

I/O 2024 brought us Gemini, Project Astra, a Sora competitor, and more

Well, Google’s continuing its trend of setting event dates months in advance. And if you’ve been keen to learn more about Project Astra, maybe a future Pixel device, or just more and more about Gemini, Google I/O 2025 is set for May 20 and May 21. Where? Well, of course, it’s in Mountainview, California at the Shoreline Amphitheater.

We can expect the main keynote to happen on day one – May 20, 2025 – and one of the best parts of Google’s annual developer conference is that you never really know what you might see. Last year we were treated to hours on Google Gemini, AI, a little bit about the Android platform, and a tease at the end for Project Astra. We even went hands-on with that and later in 2024 we got Google Gemini Live.

(Image credit: Google)

The good thing is that Google will livestream the keynote, and smaller developer fireside chats, and – the best part – TechRadar will be on the ground to provide you with the latest as it happens. It also just so happens that Google’s event is in the middle of Microsoft's Build Conference, which is set for May 19 to May 22 in Seattle, Washington.

Since this invite just hit our inbox, and this story is developing, here’s a short list of what we could see make its debut at I/O 2025.

The next version of Google Gemini

An update on Project Astra

The debut of Android 16

A look at future Pixel devices

Potentially a next-generation drop of Veo, Google’s generative video creator

New features for Google Photos and all of G-Suite

And that’s really just the tip of the iceberg as Google generally treats I/O’s keynote as a chance to show off the latest tech, and sometimes tech that really is there just to get a crowd reaction. One thing for sure, though, is that AI will be the center of attention and will get a lot of airtime during the keynote.

We saw Google usher in the Gemini era last year, and it’s likely that the company is teeing up even more updates for its main AI suite. It’s also been releasing a steady stream of updates for Gemini since, with 2.0 and a few subsequent models like Gemini 2.0 Flash dropping earlier this month. It’s likely that Google needs to keep up with steep competition from the likes of OpenAI, Microsoft, and even newcomer DeepSeek.

Sure enough before May 20 rolls around – and the main Google I/O keynote – Google will roll out even more updates for Gemini, Android, and its various other products. Who knows, we might even see the Google Pixel 9a debut before then.

