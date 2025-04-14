Samsung’s One UI 7 update reportedly delayed due to a serious bug, extending the wait for Android 15
It affects the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Samsung has reportedly paused its rollout of One UI 7 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6
- This is said to be due to a bug that prevents users from unlocking their phone
- This delay might mean there's also a delay in other Samsung devices getting One UI 7
It's been a long wait for Android 15 on the best Samsung phones (notwithstanding the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which launched with it). The update arrived on Google’s Pixel phones back in October, but it has only just started rolling out to Samsung’s flagships – and now a delay has set it back further.
According to leakers @UniverseIce and @tarunvats33 (via Android Police), the One UI 7 update – which is Samsung’s take on Android 15 – has been halted for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 globally.
As for the reason, @UniverseIce claims that some people who downloaded the update found that their phones “could not be unlocked normally in some cases." So, that sounds like quite a significant issue, which would make sense given that Samsung has reportedly halted the update.
Unable to unlock
The reason for the delay in the Galaxy S24 push is that users of the official version of One UI7 of the Korean S24 series found that "they could not be unlocked normally in some cases." Samsung urgently reviewed the firmware withdrawal in other countries.Have you ever…April 14, 2025
It’s not clear how widespread this issue is, but if you already have the One UI 7 update and are experiencing it, we’d imagine Samsung is working on a fix as fast as possible.
As for everyone else, you’ll probably have to wait a bit longer than expected to get One UI 7 – but at least, once you do, it will hopefully be working as intended.
Sadly, though, this delay likely means there will be a delay in rolling out One UI 7 to other Samsung devices, too, so if you’re rocking an older or less high-profile handset, you might have a while to wait yet.
That's all the more disappointing given that Android 16 might just be a couple of months away, so Samsung is in danger of slipping well behind.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
