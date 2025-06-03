Reminder: Netflix stops working today on some older Amazon Fire TV devices – here's the list of models

Two 2014 Sticks and one 2016 model are no longer supported

Newer models aren't currently discounted

The 4K Max would be our choice of replacement

A few weeks ago we reported that Netflix would stop supporting some older Fire TV devices from June 2025 – and that's coming into force today, 3 June.

Netflix hasn't gone into detail about why it's ending support for the devices, but the usual explanations are that they're too old to handle the latest security updates, as well as more modern audio and video formats streaming services such as Netflix prefer: the affected Fire TV devices are from 2014 and 2016, which is an eternity in tech years.

These particular Fire TV Sticks haven't been updated in years, so it's always been a case of when they'd go obsolete rather than whether they would.

If you're going to get another Amazon device to replace yours and don't mind doing without Netflix for a while, I'd recommend hanging on for a little while: Amazon discounts its Fire TV devices all the time, but it isn't doing it today. I'll be very surprised if it doesn't discount at least one model in time for Father's Day.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most future-proof of the current models (Image credit: Amazon)

What Fire TV Sticks has Netflix stopped supporting?

From June 3, 2025, the first generation versions of the following models will no longer be Netflix-compatible:

Fire TV (2014)

Fire TV Stick (2014)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2016)

And to be fair, Netflix has supported these devices for a very long time.

If you're looking for a new Fire TV Stick, the model I'd recommend is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The non-Max version has an official price of $49.99 / £59.99 / AU$79 while the Max is $59.99 / £69.99 / AU$119, and for not much more money the Max gives you more storage, a faster processor and better Wi-Fi connectivity too.

The Max has been discounted several times this year so far, taking the US price to $39.99 and taking it under £50 in the UK. So if you don't mind pausing your Netflix watching for a little while, it's probably worth waiting for the next Amazon Fire TV Stick deal to pop up.