Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for its lowest price this year

One of Amazon's best streaming sticks just dropped to its lowest price of the year. Right now, you can get the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29.99 (was $49.99).

Even though the Fire TV Stick 4K has technically been cheaper ($21.99 during Black Friday), the price is still low enough that it's worth getting now unless you want to wait until this Black Friday or another major holiday.

If you trade in one of your old streaming sticks, you can get up to 20% off the discounted price, too. That could be a great way to upgrade to this more powerful streaming device for watching films and TV in higher quality 4K video.

Amazon's best streaming stick deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of Amazon's best streaming sticks, just below the 4K Max. Its most recent model offers 4K resolution support and Dolby Vision, adding even more value to its streaming and video quality. In addition to its higher resolution, it includes 2GB of storage and support for WiFi 6. For gamers, it even works with Xbox Game Pass.

Like its name might suggest, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the higher-grade version of Amazon's flagship streaming stick, and it nearly earned the full five stars in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

The recent refresh of the affordable and best-selling streaming stick also adds a few features that older models don't have, including Dolby Vision and Xbox Game Pass compatibility.

Other reasons to buy the Fire TV Stick 4K include its fast processing speed, wide variety of free shows, support for all the most popular subscription services, and Alexa integration.

At full price, it only costs $15 more than the Fire TV Stick HD, so it offers plenty of value for a relatively inexpensive upcharge.

For more options, browse our complete guide to the best Fire Stick deals. If you want to look outside Amazon, compare them with the best Roku streaming devices.