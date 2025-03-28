This budget-friendly Amazon Fire TV has dropped to a fantastic low price

Amazon products are front and center in its spring sale, including its affordable Fire TV lineup. Right now, one of the best budget options is even cheaper, as you can get the latest Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV for $319.99 (was $399.99), while in the UK, the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV is down to £299.99 (was £419.99).

Amazon Fire TVs aren't quite luxury, but a 50-inch 4K TV for close to $300/£300 offers a respectable amount of value for the price. If you'd prefer a different size, you can change to a 43-inch or 55-inch TV with similarly steep discounts.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon Getting a 50-inch 4K TV for this close to $300 is a solid bargain. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series outperforms similarly priced competitors that only have 1080p full HD. It offers support for most major streaming subscriptions, so you might not even need cable. Even if you do, you can connect using one of the four HDMI ports, which also work for gaming and audio equipment. You can also use Alexa for hands-free control and manage smart home features from the TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It is also available in 55 and 43-inch alternatives, both of which are also discounted to the lowest prices yet. The impressive 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Like its name suggests, the Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K TV supports 4K Ultra HD in addition to HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The Ultra HD support really makes images pop in comparison to other TVs around this price that are just 1080p Full HD.

As a smart TV, the Amazon Fire 4K UHD TV supports Alexa for hands-free control over your TV and the ability to activate smart home capabilities using your voice. It also includes four HDMI ports for connecting to multiple devices, including gaming consoles and cable boxes.

However, you can forego cable, considering the TV can stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and others.

If you're still shopping around, I'd recommend looking at our best TVs under $1,000. You can also take a look at the TCL C805, our best budget TV from our best TVs list.