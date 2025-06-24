With only a couple of weeks left until Amazon Prime Day, we're already starting to see some truly incredible deals landing for Prime members. One of the best so far is the Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED 4K TV at Amazon for $569.99 (was $1,099.99).

This ludicrous price drop brings one of the best budget TVs down to a record-low price. If you've been on the lookout for a mammoth 75-inch TV but haven't been able to stomach the prices, then this is the deal for you.

And don't worry if you're not a Prime member already. You can simply sign up for one month only, or take advantage of the 30-day free trial, pick up the deal, and then cancel your membership. Either way, you'll save a substantial amount of money in the process.

Today’s best Amazon Fire TV deal

Scoring four out of five stars in our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, it's clear that this is "one of the best-featured cheap 4K TVs you can buy". The Omni QLED Series produces a natural-looking image that is full of beautifully vibrant and punchy colors. That's all thanks to the QLED panel technology.

The silver frame and slim bezels mean this TV will fit into any setting without clashing with your aesthetic. The TV also comes with a Fire TV Alexa remote, which provides access to Alexa voice control if you want to use the hands-free option. It also offers recommendations across multiple streaming apps, but has a distinct focus on Amazon Prime Video - ideal if you're already a Prime member.

