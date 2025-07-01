If you've been hankering after a Fire TV with a QLED or mini-LED panel, Amazon has just delivered deep discounts on two very impressive models way in advance of this year's Amazon Prime Day.

The biggest discount is on the biggest TV, the 75-inch Omni QLED. That's down 48% from $1,099.99 to just $569.99, which is a tiny price for such a large QLED – and we rated this TV highly in our review.

If you fancy something a little smaller, the 65-inch Omni mini-LED is down from $1,089.99 to $899.99, which is a great price for a bright mini-LED TV – we loved this even more than the QLED when we tested it.

Both TVs come with the key Fire TV features including all the major streaming apps, hands-free control with Alexa and the Fire TV Ambient Experience, and these are genuine discounts: we haven't seen either TV listed for less since they launched.

Early Prime Day deals: Amazon Fire TVs

Save 17% Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Mini-LED: was $1,089.99 now $899.99 at Amazon This is another record low price, although it's not quite as dramatic as the QLED: we saw this TV drop to $919 on Black Friday, so you're looking at $20 less than the previous best discount. But it's still a low, low price for a high spec TV: there's Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, a 144Hz gaming mode, Amazon's Ambient Experience, hands-free Alexa and that bright mini-LED panel with 768 dimming zones.

Why Fire TVs are extremely good value for money

As you'd expect from Amazon, Fire TVs are easy to set up, easy to use and easy to live with, and at these prices they're easy on the bank balance too.

In our Fire TV Omni QLED review we said that it was "one of the best-featured cheap 4K TVs you can buy", and that was at full price. And in our review of the Fire TV Omni mini-LED we said that that model was "the best Fire TV yet, and a solid option for sports and gaming."

Both TVs are excellent all-rounders with all the key streaming apps, HDR and hands-free Alexa, but if you're a gamer I'd gently nudge you towards the mini-LED rather than the QLED model.

That's because the mini-LED has a higher refresh rate (4K at 144Hz), and variable refresh rate support, so it's perfect for next-gen gaming. The mini-LED TV also has faster Wi-Fi.

Both TVs deliver stunning 4K pictures and support an alphabet soup of standards: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive and HDR10+ Gaming. And because they're Amazon devices they work really well with other Amazon hardware such as Echo smart speakers.

These are early Prime Day deals and I'd be very surprised if either TV gets cheaper on the day; Amazon likes to drop early deals in the run-up to Prime Day so if these TVs suit your requirements I think they're both smart buys at these prices.