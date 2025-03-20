Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade

Amazon's most affordable streaming stick is one of the best upgrades you can give an older TV – and you should never pay full price for it. Amazon regularly discounts its hardware, and it's just done that again with the Fire TV Stick 4K. At full price it was pretty good. At this price it's great.

Right now the Fire TV Stick 4K is down from $49.99 to $29.99 on Amazon.com. That' s a saving of 40%.

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen – on Black Friday 2024, the price dropped to $21.99 – but the usual discount on this specific stick is the 40% deal we're seeing today, and I'll be surprised if it goes any lower before at least Prime Day. And it's a very good price overall.

This is the most recent version of the 4K stick, the 2023 model. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) review we praised its speedy navigation, Alexa voice assistant support and low price – and that was before the discount. This is a good price on a great TV upgrade.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (latest model): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports the most popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Spotify. And it also delivers over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes through apps such as Tubi. It offers just about everything owners of the best TVs would expect from a streaming device nowadays, such as 4K video with both Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ HDR support. It has support for Dolby Atmos audio too.

This isn't Amazon's cheapest Fire TV Stick, but this is the one I'd personally buy: it's only $10 more than the Fire Stick HD and it has a much better specification.

This model gives you 4K instead of just 1080p HD; Dolby Atmos; Dolby Vision as well as the other HDR standards; double the on-board memory for a smoother experience; and Xbox Game Pass support (as well as Amazon's own Luna gaming). Unlike the HD, it also offers live view picture-in-picture.

One of the most important differences for me is the Wi-Fi version: it's Wi-Fi 6 compared to the HD's Wi-Fi 5. That typically means much smoother streaming, especially in places where there are lots of connected devices. I think that justifies the extra $10 on its own.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an ideal fit for most streamers. If you're ready for an upgrade (or have a bigger budget), though, you may also want to consider the best streaming stick on the market, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's currently being discounted too, down from $59.99 to $39.99. That's a saving of 33%, and the main difference is even smoother performance. But I think it's maybe worth keeping that extra 10 bucks and going with this model.