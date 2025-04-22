Brace yourselves, Fire TV Stick fans – Amazon may make a huge, risky software change later this year

Fire TV Sticks may move to a new OS later this year

Vega OS is already running on some Echo devices

Third-party Fire TVs may stick with Android for now

Amazon is making huge changes to its Fire TV platform this year in a move that's definitely coming to us from the "What could go wrong?" files.

A new report says that the Fire TV Stick devices will be shipping with a completely new operating system later this year. The devices currently run a modified version of Android, but the move will be to Amazon's own Vega OS.

As someone who dreads the inevitable issues that even a minor software or firmware change can cause, I'm not sure this is going to be a smooth transition with every bug and incompatibility stomped from day one. And it's also going to reduce the flexibility of future Fire TV devices.

The software change is expected to come to Fire TV Sticks long before it appears in Fire TVs. (Image credit: Amazon)

What is Amazon doing with its Fire TV software?

According to well-informed TV tech writer Janko Roettgers, Amazon is "courting major publishers" to bring their apps to the new operating system: unlike the current OS, Vega won't support Android apps, and they can't be ported over.

While Vega OS hasn't been officially announced, it'll be arriving on a new, non-Android TV streaming device later this year according to Roettgers.

Vega is based on the Linux operating system, and Roettgers discovered its existence in 2023. It already powers the Echo Show 5, the Echo Hub and the Echo Spot.

Roettgers says that some big names are already on board. "I’ve been able to confirm that Paramount, Rakuten and the BBC’s UKTV subsidiary are among the publishers building TV apps using the Kepler SDK," says the report.

It doesn't look like the move will apply to Fire TV televisions from Amazon's partners: they appear to be moving to Android 14, based on other documentation. Perhaps that update will come to existing Fire TV Sticks and Cubes too.

However, speculation that this Android 14 move meant Vega was being ditched appears to be incorrect, at least according to Roettgers. The big danger here is that Amazon may end up releasing a new device that's inferior to the existing ones – with more limited app supported, less well-embedded features, and more chance of bugs and problems.

The launched of Vega on Fire Sticks has reportedly already been delayed once, and there's not a lot of time to get all apps polished and ready for a 2025 launch, so perhaps it'll be pushed back again – watch this space.