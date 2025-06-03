Gaming keyboards seem to be getting better and better – but there are still some features I wish they had

Gaming keyboards continue to evolve at a rapid pace, with notable advancements coming in the form of switch types and increased customization options, all of which open up a whole new world of precision and tinkering for gamers.

The problem is, though, much of this tech focuses on improving performance, aimed more or less explicitly at pros and those with elite aspirations. But there aren’t many features aimed at improving the general user experience to create more immersive experiences for every type of player.

I believe there are many more possibilities yet to be explored on this front, especially when you consider the prevalence of such features in other gaming peripherals, such as haptics and touch screens; even the best gaming keyboards lack these sorts of features.

Some of my hopes might be far-flung pipe dreams, while others I believe have a realistic chance of manifesting in reality. Some may also exist already, but remain confined to only a limited number of models from one or two brands. If any hardware makers are reading this, take note: because these are the things I’d like to see in future gaming keyboards.

Haptic feedback

If you struggle to get much feedback or immersion from your keyboard inputs, perhaps haptics could help. After all, it’s done wonders for the Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller, and is one of its standout features that makes it one of the best PS5 controllers around.

Razer has already tried haptics in peripherals before with its HyperSense technology, but this was only a few products made use of it and it's fair to say that it never really took off. The brand followed this up with Sensa HD Haptics, but again only a few peripherals and a gaming chair incorporate it, with keyboards missing out altogether.

It might seem that keyboards might not be the place for haptics given the binary nature of their inputs. But with the recent advent of analog switches, which allow for graduated, pressure-based inputs – similar to analog triggers in gamepads – it would make for better integration.

If analog keys with sufficient travel could emulate that granular control just as well as gamepads, then adding haptics into the mix would inject a burst of meaningful immersion, as evinced by the aforementioned DualSense. So maybe it's time for Razer and other manufacturers to have another crack at it in the keyboard world.

Touchscreens

(Image credit: Apple)

Another recent development of keyboard design is having small displays. However, these are limited to small, low-res affairs, and don’t feature touchscreen functionality. But I think this could be a useful feature.

Of course, many will remember when Apple added a touch bar to its MacBooks several years ago, which was nice in theory, but it was perhaps a little too cramped to be truly useful.

A larger touchscreen could incorporate game mechanics, similar to how the Nintendo DS had a second screen with this capability. A keyboard touchscreen could do the same, adding another interface that could be used to manage in-game inventory systems and the like, making for easier navigation and more interesting interactions.

It needn’t have an ultra-high resolution or be excessively large, and it could be positioned at the bottom of the keyboard, similar to where a trackpad might be. Alternatively, it could be placed along the top and could even sit upright, so you wouldn’t have to bend your neck to use it.

Modular hardware

(Image credit: Future / Marcus Mears III)

You might think including a screen would overcrowd your layout, but this is where my next wishlist item comes in: a modular design.

We’ve seen all kinds of shapes and layouts implemented in the gaming keyboard world, but the problem is that if you get bored or find limitations with one type, you need to buy an entirely new unit just to get some navigation keys or an F row.

Modular keyboards do exist to some extent, but at the risk of repeating myself, these aren’t widely available, and what’s more they don’t offer the kind of scope I have in mind.

A modular design of the sort I’m talking about would allow you to add and subtract clusters of keys and the aforementioned touchscreen as you wish. Instead of connecting them via cables, they would attach directly and integrate seamlessly with one another, forming a single unit with no gaps.

Another advantage of a modular design is the potential for improved ergonomics. It would allow users to position their layout in a way that suits their needs. Such boards could also include stands to elevate and tilt the keys to more amenable angles – a feature present on some keyboard designs already.

No doubt a modular board would be expensive, but if longevity is increased by giving you the flexibility to switch things up and expand your setup, then perhaps long-term value would be better.

I think these and the other aforementioned features would be more appealing to a wider set of gamers than those solely focused on performance, as has been the case for a while. If new features could enhance the immersion, practicality, and ergonomics of gaming keyboards, then perhaps the market will expand in multiple and exciting directions.