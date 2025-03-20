Microsoft is adding a powerful new feature for using Xbox controllers with Windows 11

A new Gamepad keyboard is available in the latest Windows 11 preview build

It features "button accelerators" optimized for handheld gaming PCs

The update should be arriving for everyone in the coming weeks

Microsoft is implementing a new virtual keyboard for use with the Xbox Wireless Controller, which will make Windows 11 easier to navigate, especially on handheld devices.

The new gamepad keyboard layout for Windows 11 is now available in the Windows 11 preview build (26100.3613) with a promised "gradual rollout" that will see the feature coming to every user in the following weeks.

In Microsoft's own words: "This change introduces the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type." It includes the use of "button accelerators" (with some buttons used for inputs such as backspace and spacebar) and the "keyboard keys have been vertically aligned" for "better controller navigation patterns".

It's the "button accelerators" that appear to be the biggest shortcut, as well as the compact layout aimed at handheld players. LT (the left trigger) is mapped to a secondary symbols key (&123), with the capitalization key mapped to L3 (clicking the left stick), and the start button serving as the enter key.

The layout should sound familiar to those PC gamers who are used to SteamOS, which is available on the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED gaming handhelds. Valve's software is optimized for handheld use straight out of the box in a way that Windows 11 just hasn't been when implemented on some of the best gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go.

With the new Gamepad keyboard still yet to be fully released, some quality-of-life features are yet to be implemented. You're currently unable to log in to Windows 11 with an Xbox Wireless Controller, and the new keyboard doesn't appear to automatically pop up when entering text fields yet (via The Verge). However, it's a step forward in making Windows 11 a more palatable experience for gaming handhelds.

(Image credit: Acer)

Anything to make Windows 11 better on handhelds

The biggest complaint about using Windows 11-based gaming handhelds has been the fact that the operating system is not designed for the hardware. We've seen this with launchers (such as Steam, Epic Games, GOG Galaxy, and Ubisoft Connect) being less-than-stellar with touchscreen controls, a keyboard that's sluggish to use, and text that can be too small to read, among other issues.

It was recently announced that SteamOS would start to be supported in non-Steam Deck handhelds instead of solely relying on Windows 11. SteamOS 3.7.0 promised a "beginning" to implementation, and we've seen promising things from the Lenovo Legion Go S, which forgoes Windows 11 for Valve's software instead. This handheld has the option for both operating systems, as well as the Ryzen Z2 Go chip, which outpaces the older custom RDNA 2 architecture in Valve's current handhelds.

As such, Microsoft will need to continue optimizing its latest operating system for the handheld market if it wants to keep competitive in this particular PC arms race. A better keyboard for controllers in Windows 11 is just the start, but a welcome one, and here's hoping future updates can continue to keep up.