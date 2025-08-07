Microsoft's Gaming Copilot AI is now in Windows 11's Game Bar - and I can't decide whether this is a good or bad thing

Microsoft's AI helper for gaming has debuted in Windows 11

Gaming Copilot is in the Game Bar, but it's only in beta testing for now

Gaming handheld owners may worry about performance, but Microsoft says it's optimizing the feature for these devices

As Microsoft promised earlier this year, Gaming Copilot - the AI helper for gamers - is now on PCs (after previously debuting in testing on smartphones in the Xbox mobile app).

Neowin highlighted a blog post from Microsoft announcing that Gaming Copilot (previously called Copilot for Gaming) is now in the Game Bar for Windows 11 PCs, although the functionality is still in beta testing.

This means that Xbox Insiders (testers) will get an icon for Gaming Copilot in the Game Bar - just click that to fire up the assistant in Windows 11 on your gaming PC (or perhaps handheld).

The AI understands what game you’re currently playing, and is designed to help you when you get stuck in a game, and to do so seamlessly - in the Game Bar overlay - without having to switch away to a web browser window to look for tips and so forth.

Microsoft also points out that for added convenience, there's a Voice Mode, so - assuming you have a microphone - you can talk to Copilot to ask for help. The AI will also use screenshots of the game that's running to understand what you're asking about, and hopefully provide more relevant info and guidance as a result.

As noted, this feature is now available on the Game Bar, but only to those who are in the Xbox Insider program - you'll also need to ensure the Xbox app on your PC is updated to the latest version.

Note that Microsoft has only deployed this feature to the US and certain other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Singapore. Notably, the UK and Europe aren't getting Gaming Copilot yet, which is unusual and likely bound up in data regulations.

Analysis: Concerns about in-game handholding on handhelds - and more besides

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This looks to be a useful feature, despite the cries of 'no, not more AI jammed into Windows 11'. I get that sentiment, but in fairness, if you're not interested - or worried about privacy in some way (with the AI 'watching' your gaming) - just don't use Gaming Copilot.

As to how useful this AI assistant will be, I haven't tried it personally, but it does look like a neat time-saver. There is a worry when it comes to Windows 11 gaming handhelds, namely that it's going to hit performance (and battery life). After all, this is an extra task going on in-game (which is the mentioned convenience) - so how might that affect frame rates?

Microsoft acknowledges this concern in its blog post and notes that right now, the feature is limited on handhelds. The company advises: "While Gaming Copilot (Beta) is also available now for Xbox Insiders to try on Windows handhelds with limited functionality, further optimizations are underway for handhelds as we approach the launch of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X."

Of course, if you have your smartphone handy, you can always use Gaming Copilot on that second screen - via the Xbox mobile app - and swerve any performance concerns (albeit that's hardly a seamless way of working).

Perhaps there's another potential worry here, too, and that's related to the convenience of having hints and help on tap in such an easy fashion. Are AI-powered abilities like this going to encourage more laziness in gaming, with people reaching for help after only being stuck for a very short time, rather than trying to figure things out themselves?

I guess that's a broader, more philosophical concern about gaming, and the choice to enlist the help of AI seamlessly, at the drop of a hat, could have more of an impact than we might imagine in the future. Although the bigger worry will doubtless be with AI snaking its helpful tentacles into competitive games, and Microsoft is already talking about how Gaming Copilot will offer 'proactive coaching' and 'richer game assistance' in general.