Microsoft's Windows 11 is a detriment to handheld gaming PCs – and a recent SteamOS comparison highlights that
- SteamOS outperforms Windows 11 on the Lenovo Legion Go S in several games, according to new benchmarks
- Both models use the same hardware, with the only difference being the operating systems
- It's a highlight of why handheld PC gamers are contemplating a switch to SteamOS
Microsoft's Windows 11 has arguably been less favorable for handheld gaming PC users than alternatives, considering its non-portable user experience across the board. While Valve's SteamOS has triumphed in that department, a new comparison highlights a potential wider gap between the operating systems.
According to Dave2D's (on YouTube) Lenovo Legion Go S benchmarks, the Windows 11 version has worse performance in several games, compared to the recently launched SteamOS model, which has a performance uplift of up to 25% (specifically in Cyberpunk 2077).
Both devices utilize the same hardware, with AMD's Ryzen Z2 Go (or Z1 Extreme, depending on the configuration), and the operating system being the only difference. Pictured below, The Witcher 3 performs at 76fps on SteamOS, while it only manages 66fps on Windows 11 on the Legion Go S.
While Windows 11's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 wins in the comparison, it's only by 1fps compared to the SteamOS version that maintains 63fps. Other titles show a clear and major performance uplift using Valve's beloved operating system; it further corroborates previous benchmarks I've made using Bazzite (essentially a SteamOS clone).
The advantage of using SteamOS may not come as a surprise, since Microsoft is yet to make a major attempt to improve the user experience for handheld gamers. It's more than likely because the focus is on desktop PCs (which have bloatware and software that isn't necessary for gaming).
However, there are also instances where the Linux-based OS outperforms Windows 11 on desktop gaming PCs (and it's evident via EliteBossSlayer's Final Fantasy 7 benchmark on YouTube), so this also applies to all PC gamers on Windows 11.
Analysis: There are only a few things holding me back from switching to SteamOS on my desktop gaming PC...
I've already abandoned Windows 11 on my Asus ROG Ally in favor of Bazzite, and it's a huge relief with a much better user experience. It's made me consider doing the same for my desktop gaming PC, but there's one main reason why I won't just yet.
Discord is my main hub for gaming and streaming gameplay to friends, and it's not as simple as I'd want it to be. Supposedly, custom versions like Vesktop on GitHub make streaming possible – but with frequent Discord updates, it would likely require constant workarounds and tinkering to keep it working.
It's also worth noting that using mods for games won't be as simple as it is with Windows 11, and some games using anti-cheat software can't run on Linux. The easiest solution is to keep both operating systems on separate drives, but I have to admit it'd be easier to focus on one alone.
Besides that, there's hardly any reason for me to stick with Windows 11 if I'm primarily using my system for gaming – and despite the aforementioned handicaps, I'm edging closer to making the switch...
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
