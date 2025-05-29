The new SteamOS beta already has fixes for non-Steam Deck handhelds – here's why it's better than Windows 11 for gaming

Valve has released SteamOS 3.7.9 beta, with fixes for the Lenovo Legion Go S and other Strix Point handhelds

It comes only a week after SteamOS 3.7 stable, which provided official support for the Legion Go S

It further highlights Valve's SteamOS benefits over Microsoft's Windows 11 for gaming

Microsoft's Windows 11 has been controversial for PC gamers recently, specifically with its 24H2 update. And Valve's SteamOS looks set to be the most suitable alternative for handheld users, with its focus moving away from the Steam Deck for the first time.

As reported by GamingOnLinux, Valve released SteamOS 3.7.9 beta, which comes after its recent SteamOS 3.7 stable update. The update provided support for the Lenovo Legion Go S and other AMD-powered handhelds, and this new beta contains fixes for the devices; it addresses controller input and frame-pacing issues, and other tweaks you can read in its patch notes.

Valve recently stated that it would be continuously working on support for handheld devices that aren't officially SteamOS licensed, and it appears that it's kept true to its word. Users also have other SteamOS clones like Bazzite, which has been available and supported much longer than Valve's recent efforts for other handhelds.

It's an example of Valve supporting these portable systems within a short period of time, exactly one week after the SteamOS 3.7 stable release. Since Microsoft's Windows 11 is focused on desktop PCs and laptops, and less on handhelds, the difference between the two operating systems is evident.

Handheld vendors like Asus and Lenovo provide software like Armoury Crate to help streamline the experience with menus and hubs built for gaming. However, performance in games on SteamOS has been showcased as much better than games running on Windows 11 – and without bloatware and non-gaming software running in the background, it's not too much of a surprise.

Analysis: Leaving Windows 11 for SteamOS on handhelds for SteamOS is a no-brainer at this point...

(Image credit: T. Schneider / Shutterstock)

With features like sleep mode and quick resume on SteamOS (or Bazzite, which is what I'm using), and most importantly better performance, leaving Windows 11 behind was an easy choice for me – and I anticipate more Asus ROG Ally X, MSI Claw 8 AI+, and Lenovo Legion Go users will be making the switch sooner.

Using sleep mode on Windows 11 via the power button is a complete mess. Either the screen will constantly switch itself back on (especially while running a game), or resuming and getting back into your game will make it crash or freeze the device altogether.

Combined with the issues of constant micro-stutters in games, the lack of graphics drivers provided by vendors, AMD's AFMF (frame generation software) not working efficiently, and bloatware, it would be a literal downgrade to return to Windows.

It's also promising to see that game developers of games using anti-cheat software work towards support for the Linux-based OS – and Splitgate 2 is a prime example of this with its recent update, highlighted by GamingOnLinux. I'm just hoping the trend can continue sooner rather than later...