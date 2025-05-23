Goodbye Windows 11 – Valve's SteamOS is now available on the Legion Go S, with some support for other AMD-powered handhelds

Valve's SteamOS 3.7 stable has official support for the Lenovo Legion Go S

It also features limited support for other AMD-powered handhelds

It's promised future support for other devices

Microsoft's Windows 11 has been present on most handheld gaming PCs, notably the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go. However, that may be on the verge of changing, with Valve's Linux operating system first making its way to a new handheld.

As reported by VideoCardz, Valve's SteamOS 3.7 stable has been released with full Lenovo Legion Go S support, along with other AMD-powered handheld gaming PCs. While solutions like preview drivers or beta builds have been available, this is the first time Valve has provided gamers with installation instructions (specifically for the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally).

Compatibility includes other AMD-powered handheld gaming PCs, but it's important to note that Valve has stated that only the Legion Go S (and, of course, the Steam Deck) will have official SteamOS support. However, it highlights that it's continually working on improved support for other handhelds.

Fortunately, gamers still have other options such as Bazzite, which is essentially a SteamOS clone with additional features like Handheld Daemon for greater handheld functionality; most importantly, it arguably has more support through updates for desktop PCs, laptops, and handhelds.

It could be a while before we see SteamOS at its full capacity on non-Steam Deck devices, so Bazzite, ChimeraOS, and other SteamOS or Linux distros ideal for handheld gaming are certainly ones to look towards in the meantime.

(Image credit: Future)

Another reason for Microsoft to step it up for handhelds with Windows 11...

Besides the issues with anti-cheat games not running on Linux (specifically SteamOS), running Microsoft's Windows 11 on handheld gaming PCs has few benefits.

Even with tools like Armoury Crate on the Asus ROG Ally, Microsoft has yet to acknowledge and support portable devices. Further, with the run of game-breaking bugs from Windows 11 24H2, I was convinced to install Bazzite.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I must say, I'm glad I did, as the SteamOS user experience for handhelds is significantly better than Windows 11. It helped me further appreciate the sleep function on the Steam Deck, which is a pain to deal with on Windows, as games can crash completely upon waking up your device. It's not an issue now since it's possible with other handhelds using SteamOS via distros or Valve's SteamOS distribution.

There are plenty of reasons why Microsoft should step it up with better Windows 11 features for handhelds, but now is the best time to act. Once devices other than the Legion Go S and Steam Deck have greater SteamOS support, I suspect even more PC gamers will turn away from the popular operating system...