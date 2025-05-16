With 5 months to go, many UK businesses are grappling with the Windows 10 end-of-life deadline
It's a looming security threat for outdated systems
- Unsupported systems create a serious cybersecurity risk that most companies are not ready for
- Cloudhouse warns of sleepwalking into a crisis as businesses ignore Microsoft’s Win 10 deadline
- Confidence is low even among prepared businesses, with only 19% feeling fully equipped
With less than half a year remaining before Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 and Teams Classic, many UK businesses appear unprepared for the consequences.
According to Cloudhouse, a substantial number of organizations in the UK are either unaware of the approaching deadline or still lack a concrete transition plan.
Only 38% of those surveyed reported having a defined migration strategy, while another 30% said they are still in the decision-making process. Even more concerning, 14% admitted they haven’t considered the issue at all, and 18% were completely unaware that support is ending.
Cyber risks rise as the deadline approaches
When Windows 10 reaches end of life on October 14, 2025, it could create a potentially dangerous situation for companies relying on outdated systems to manage sensitive data or critical operations.
“This is a ticking time bomb for businesses. The lack of awareness and preparedness we’re seeing suggests many organizations are sleepwalking into a major security and operational crisis,” said Mat Clothier, CEO at Cloudhouse.
“Migrating or managing legacy systems seems complex, but the alternative - running on unsupported platforms - is a direct route to risk exposure, inefficiency, and non-compliance. At this point of heightened cyber threats, the road to compliance is more vital than ever.”
Even among those aware of the deadline, confidence remains low. Just 19% believe their organization is fully equipped to manage the security risks associated with unsupported systems.
The largest group, 42%, feel only “somewhat prepared,” which may not be sufficient when the deadline arrives.
Cloudhouse has responded by launching an end-of-life hotline and advisory service, designed to help businesses quickly assess their current IT environments and explore migration options with minimal cost and disruption.
The coming months will be critical. Without action, businesses risk exposing themselves to cyber threats at a time when attacks are becoming increasingly common and sophisticated.
The question now isn’t whether Windows 10 support will end or how appealing Windows 11 is, but how many businesses will be ready when it does. For some, the clock may already be too close to midnight. Nonetheless, here is a six-step countdown to Windows 10 EOL and how to prepare for it.
