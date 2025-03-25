The six-step countdown to Windows 10 end of life

Windows 10 support ends in October, marking the end of security patches, bug fixes and feature updates. This deadline demands immediate action from IT decision-makers wanting to avoid security risks, inefficiencies, compliance challenges and costs.

The deadline also represents an opportunity for much more than just an operating system change; it could be transformational for your business. Beyond simply upgrading to Windows 11, this is a chance to modernize hardware, rethink client infrastructure, adopt advanced management technologies — and future-proof your organization. With the right planning, approach and technology partner, the end of Windows 10 could represent an opportunity for competitive differentiation.

Here are six steps not only to help you navigate the Windows 11 transition but rethink your IT strategy to keep you ahead of the curve.

Step 1: Assess your current IT landscape

Start by conducting a comprehensive assessment of your IT environment. Identify systems and devices still running Windows 10, and evaluate their performance, age and compatibility with newer tools and operating systems.

Also consider whether you have the necessary IT resources and competencies, or if you need professional services to support the transition. The Windows 11 journey goes beyond the operating system itself; it encompasses hardware, supporting infrastructure, deployment strategies and modern endpoint management. Transition will likely not happen overnight, so ensure that you assess the professional services you need to pave a smooth path to a successful Windows 11 adoption.

Step 2: Think innovation, not maintenance

Holding on to older devices to avoid upfront costs might be tempting, but this strategy can backfire. Legacy systems often require expensive upkeep and frequent repairs, which drain budgets. Microsoft’s extended security updates cost $ 61 per device for the first year, doubling every consecutive year for a maximum of three years. These hidden costs — combined with downtime and reduced productivity — often outweigh the expense of upgrading.

Additionally, businesses using Windows 10 with extended support must consider how this affects their M365/Office applications. The applications will continue to function after October 14, 2025, but they will no longer be supported. This will likely cause performance and reliability issues over time, even with Microsoft’s extended security updates (ESU). Every moment lost to sluggish hardware is a missed opportunity for innovation and progress. As such, extending the life of Windows 10 support may negate any perceived economic advantage gained by delaying a more considered upgrade.

Step 3: Focus on AI-optimized infrastructure

AI is driving tangible gains for businesses today. AI PCs can help unlock new levels of efficiency, whether you’re looking to develop more intelligent algorithms, streamline operational tasks, or enhance customer experiences. If you’re holding onto legacy systems, however, you won’t have the computing power to support AI-driven applications.

Ask yourself a few critical questions as you plan your upgrades. Are you taking advantage of the latest AI PC innovations? Does your infrastructure have the capacity to meet the demands of AI solutions? Are your competitors inching ahead by investing in AI, while you put a patch on old systems?

This might be the time to examine your broader IT infrastructure and management capabilities, too. Rather than just upgrade to Windows 11 to avoid support costs, this could be the moment to modernize your hardware, infrastructure and operations in one move. Amplify the PC experience further by considering AI-driven noise-cancelling headsets, eye comfort-certified displays and keyboards with easy access to CoPilot.

Step 4: Mitigate security and compliance risks

Operating unsupported systems exposes your business to cyberattacks. Without security updates, hackers can exploit vulnerabilities. Malware, ransomware and data breaches thrive on outdated systems, putting your sensitive information and reputation at risk.

The Techaisle September 2024 survey, reported a 62% drop in security incidents on Windows 11 systems compared to Windows 10. Windows 11 Pro is secure by default. But Windows 11 PC users can combine this with unique integrated security features like BIOS Verification and Indicators of Attack for added protection.

Windows 10 end of life also represents a compliance risk for strict data security regulations observed by UK businesses, such as GDPR. Running unsupported software may put you and your business at risk of violating these regulations. You can mitigate the financial, legal and reputational risk of a data breach or compliance violation by investing in a managed and timely transition to Windows 11. That alone should be the rationale for an upgrade before the October deadline.

Step 5: Champion sustainability and a circular approach to IT

Sustainability is increasingly important to customers and partners. Upgrading ahead of Windows 10’s end of life provides an opportunity to reinforce your IT sustainability commitments. A sustainable device refresh goes beyond environmental responsibility: it makes sounds business sense by driving cost efficiency, improving brand reputation, and complying with regulations.

Thankfully, circular IT is within reach. Using Asset Recovery Services when you refresh can extend the life of legacy IT equipment by reselling it, either as a whole unit form or by harvesting parts. The savings you make can offset the cost of investing in refreshing your IT environment — a win for your IT budget and the planet. It’s a solution that supports your environmental goals and your brand, gives outdated equipment a second life and generates financial returns.

Step 6: Create a strategy and act early

Procrastination comes at a price. Waiting to act until the last moment means rushed decisions, unplanned downtime and unnecessary expenses. A smooth transition from Windows 10 requires time — time to plan, test, train employees, and carry out changes effectively. Define clear timelines with key milestones and allocate resources at each stage. Make sure that you include steps like testing new systems for compatibility and preparing and training users for the new environment.

Modern management solutions can simplify your migration by offering better oversight and streamlined deployment. For example, uniquely, it is now possible for IT to manage entire fleets of devices — including PCs, displays, docks and accessories — remotely. For those without the resources to handle an operating system change, technology partners are on hand to provide end to end professional services. Through consulting, deployment, management and education services, technology partners can help you roll out Windows 11 with minimal disruption.

Taking control of this transition now ensures that your organization can make thoughtful decisions rather than reacting under pressure.

The time to act is now

Staying on Windows 10 after the deadline just to manage an outdated PC base could cost you dearly. You risk exposing your business to security breaches and performance and compliance issues. And with Microsoft charging for extended security updates from October, you’ll pay a high price for an older device with none of the benefit of AI.

Embrace the Windows 11 transition with a comprehensive IT strategy that meets the demands of the modern workplace. Free up your ITDMs with fewer support issues and security incidents, and empower your employees with improved productivity, collaboration and creativity.

