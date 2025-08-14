Fragmented security: the hidden threat undermining your cyber defenses

Cyber attacks are making headlines with their growing frequency and complexity, but for global businesses, there’s another challenge that often slips under the radar. As companies focus on fending off the next big breach, many are overlooking a critical internal vulnerability: fragmented security born from the proliferation of connected assets.

With every new innovation, the digital footprint of an organization expands - more devices, more applications, more endpoints. But this rapid growth has outpaced traditional cybersecurity strategies, leaving behind blind spots and disjointed defenses.

The result? An increasingly fragile security posture that attackers are all too eager to exploit. It’s time for the C-suite to look beyond the obvious threats and address the structural cracks in their cybersecurity foundation.

Alex Mosher Social Links Navigation President of Armis.



The first crack

Most organizations don’t deliberately set out to build disjointed systems, but as they grow, so do their cybersecurity needs. To tackle emerging threats, plug vulnerabilities or meet new compliance mandates, companies often adopt a variety of tools, each designed for a specific task - from threat detection to audit readiness.

The result is a patchwork of point solutions that operate in isolation. These tools rarely integrate or share data seamlessly, creating silos that limit oversight and hinder response. Over time, what was meant to strengthen security ends up weakening it. Instead, businesses are left with a fragmented system that struggles to deliver a unified, real-time picture of risk.

The problem with fragmented security

These gaps don’t just weaken the system; they make it difficult for security teams to even see where the weaknesses are. In a fragmented environment, a basic but critical question becomes surprisingly hard to answer: “What do we have?” Without a clear understanding of the organization's full asset inventory - across devices, platforms and cloud computing environments - security teams are left guessing at where the true risks lie.

This lack of awareness is exactly what attackers exploit. Threats can go undetected not because the tools aren’t capable, but because the necessary context is scattered across disconnected systems. When data isn’t shared, alerts are missed, and teams can’t respond quickly or confidently. Instead of a single, coordinated defense, companies are left managing isolated pieces that fail to add up to a complete picture.

Additionally, with the UK government placing a heavy emphasis on cybersecurity regulations, such as the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, organizations need to ensure they meet compliance requirements to avoid penalties and reputational damage. Fragmented security makes achieving this far more difficult, as businesses will struggle to maintain accurate records, demonstrate accountability or provide evidence of effective risk management.

Finally, managing multiple disconnected tools increases operational complexity. Security teams are already overwhelmed as they deal with numerous interfaces, workflows and requirements, which slows down response times and increases the likelihood of errors. There are also significant financial implications to consider when it comes to fragmented security. Maintaining and integrating multiple tools is both labor-intensive and expensive. And, overlapping functionalities and inefficiencies in resource allocation only work to exacerbate these costs.

Why unified cybersecurity is no longer optional

With fragmented security solutions presenting an array of challenges, it’s time for organizations to migrate to a unified cybersecurity platform - not just to simplify operations, but to gain true cyber exposure management. A unified approach replaces siloed processes with contextual awareness: understanding every asset, how it’s connected, and what’s at risk.

Unified cybersecurity also enhances operational efficiency. By using AI-driven capabilities, organizations can simplify security management, automate routine tasks and provide actionable insights that empower security teams to detect, prioritize and mitigate risks in real-time. By eliminating the complexity of managing disparate tools and systems, organizations can transition from reactive measures to proactive threat detection and mitigation, strengthening their overall security posture.

In short, these unified platforms cover every aspect of cyber threat exposure management, from asset management to early warning threat detection, vulnerability discovery, prioritization and remediation, into a single solution.

The future can’t be fragmented

As cyber threats evolve, the cracks in a fragmented security strategy will only widen. Point solutions can’t deliver the speed, coordination or coverage that today’s digital environments demand.

To stay ahead, organizations must adopt a unified cybersecurity strategy - one that consolidates asset visibility, threat detection, risk prioritization and compliance into a single platform. Unified security reduces complexity, allows for faster responses and builds long-term resilience.

Fragmentation has served its time. For businesses looking to protect their future, the path forward is clear: consolidate, simplify and strengthen.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro