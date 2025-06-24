Microsoft's improved Windows 11 Xbox PC app will be available for Xbox Insiders

Its Aggregated Game Library will allow users to access games on multiple storefronts in one app

It's going up against SteamOS and its game library setup

Microsoft's ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming PCs are set for release later this summer, alongside a significant Xbox app upgrade – and it appears that our first taste of the handheld-friendly app is closer than ever.

Announced on Xbox Wire, Microsoft's new Aggregated Game Library will be available for Xbox Insiders to preview, leading up to its full launch alongside the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. It will let users launch games across Steam, Battle.net, and multiple platforms like Epic Games, all on the Xbox app, essentially emulating Valve's SteamOS.

It's set to act as a direct competitor to Valve's efforts at creating a handheld-friendly gaming experience; first with the Steam Deck, and now with the Legion Go S and other handhelds without an official SteamOS license. It's been a while since fans and I have pleaded with Microsoft for a portable Windows 11 mode, and I couldn't be happier to see it doing just that.

However, I'd say it's evident that Microsoft has a lot of work ahead, attempting to improve Windows 11 and going up against SteamOS. We already know that gaming performance on SteamOS is better than Windows 11's – and yes, while we still need to see the Xbox app first, it may have some catching up to do.

While Windows 11 has the advantage of running most multiplayer games using anti-cheat, there's a strong chance of this compatibility on Linux improving – and that's because SteamOS is making its way to other handhelds away from the Steam Deck. Not to mention, Splitgate 2 developers tweaked its anti-cheat to make the title playable on SteamOS, so others may follow suit.

Analysis: I may not turn my back on SteamOS, but Microsoft's move is a welcome one

(Image credit: Future)

Let's get one thing straight: I'm absolutely all-in for the new Xbox app, and I'll more than likely be using it on my dual-booted Asus ROG Ally. However, I'm keeping my expectations low, and I don't think the new upgrade will convince me to move away from SteamOS completely.

Now, you could say it's an unfair judgment as the upgrades aren't available yet – but fans have been asking Microsoft to consider a portable handheld mode for a long while now, so the onus isn't on the fans, but rather Microsoft itself.

Valve's SteamOS has multiple years of work under its belt, with optimizations pushing for a smoother and more customizable handheld experience. Tools like Decky Loader (which isn't affiliated with Valve) are a massive part of that – and I hope that Microsoft can replicate a smooth and customizable experience within the Xbox app.

The preview should arrive later this week, and you can be certain that I'll be testing it on my Asus ROG Ally...