If Microsoft's Windows 11 24H2 issues continue like this, I'll fully convert to SteamOS for gaming as Ubisoft is forced to fix Assassin’s Creed games

Microsoft's Windows 11 24H2 updates continue to affect multiple games on PC, notably Assassin's Creed titles.

Ubisoft has been forced to fix Origins and Valhalla due to negative feedback from fans

Odyssey remains unpatched with multiple crashes occurring

Microsoft's Windows 11 24H2 update issues are no secret at this point, affecting PC users across the board - and gamers are continuing to suffer, with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Origins and Valhalla only now receiving compatibility fixes.

As discussed in my article on the Asus ROG Ally using with Bazzite installed, Windows 11 24H2 has been a nightmare for gamers. In the case of Ubisoft's titles, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Valhalla, and Origins have all been facing compatibility issues with constant crashes leaving them almost unplayable. While Ubisoft has released a patch for Origins and Valhalla, Odyssey still hasn't been fixed.

As reported by IGN, fans of the franchise have voiced their frustrations by sharing negative reviews across Ubisoft's games on Steam to force the developer to act, and while it may seem to some people that the fault lies with Ubisoft (especially with the bias of recent controversies surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows), this isn't the case as the blame is on Microsoft.

Aside from games crashing, using Windows 11 has, for some people, become very frustrating with random bugs leaving audio inactive and the desktop unresponsive - it's getting from bad to worse for Microsoft, and it certainly won't do the company’s desire to get more people to switch to Windows 11 any good the longer it lasts.

Well, Bazzite and Valve's official SteamOS are both looking far more appealing now... (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Don't point the finger at Ubisoft this time, it's Microsoft you should be frustrated with

I've always been a harsh critic when it comes to video game developers and poor optimization. Still, it seems Microsoft is responsible this time around - Windows 11 24H2 has caused problems for quite a few PC users, and doesn't look like it will stop any time soon. While a patch could have been released a little sooner by Ubisoft, the same could be said for other games that have been affected like Path of Exile 2.

Fortunately, Valve is bringing SteamOS to multiple handheld gaming PCs (not just its own Steam Deck) - but it isn't exactly clear whether we’ll be able to install the Linux-based gaming-focused operating system on desktop PCs (which would be a pleasant surprise), but Bazzite is already available. Since dual booting (where you choose between operating systems when your PC starts up) is possible it’s a great way to access games that can’t be played on SteamOS like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and other games that use anti-cheat systems.

There's no word on when we'll finally be rid of Windows 11 24H2's issues, and for many gamers, waiting for Microsoft to fix its latest update (or for developers to issue patches individually for their games) will be a frustrating experience. Installing an alternative operating system that’s less prone to problems and better optimized for gaming will start looking increasingly attractive for those gamers - and that’s something Microsoft should be worried about.

