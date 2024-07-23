Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team addresses Japanese community's concerns

Ubisoft has acknowledged the Japanese community's concerns about Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The next instalment in the Assassin's Creed franchise is set to arrive later this year, but ahead of its launch the development team has come out with a statement in response to some concerns from the Japanese fanbase.

"For many of our team, creating an Assassin's Creed game set in Feudal Japan has been a long-cherished dream," the post reads. "Since the announcement of Assassin's Creed Shadows, we have received many positive reactions, but also some criticism including from you, our Japanese players. We share your passion for history and deeply respect your care for the historical and cultural integrity of your rich heritage."

The studio goes on to explain that it has put great effort into ensuring an "immersive and respectful representation of Feudal Japan" by consulting with historians and researchers, but said it has never been its intention with any games in the series to base it as factual representation of history or historical characters.

However, it also acknowledged "that some elements in our promotional materials have caused concern within the Japanese community", and apologized, adding that the game will continue to evolve up until the game's release.

"All game footage presented so far is in development and the game will keep evolving until launch," the post continued. "Based on the constructive criticism we have received, we will continue our efforts until we put this game into your hands - and beyond."

Ubisoft also addressed the ongoing backlash surrounding one of Shadows' playable protagonists, Yasuke.

Yasuke is based on the the real-life historical figure, a samurai of African origin who arrived in Japan in 1579, lived during the Sengoku period, and served the Japanese daimyō Oda Nobunaga.

The origins of Yasuke has been a debated topic ever since his reveal, despite experts stating that he was in fact a samurai during this era.

Ubisoft explained that it has always taken historical figures and events and incorporated them with the series' fantasy elements "to craft engaging and immersive experiences" and said that its representation of Yasuke in Shadows is illustrative of this.

"His unique and mysterious life made him an ideal candidate to tell an Assassin's Creed story with the setting of Feudal Japan as a backdrop," it said, while also acknowledging that his samurai depiction is "a matter of debate and discussion".

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches on November 15 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and PC.