The star of Assassin's Creed Black Flag has hinted at a remake

Matt Ryan, the actor behind the game's protagonist Edward Kenway, told a fan that they "might have to beat it again"

Ryan added that "there's a reason" he said that, but added he "can't say anything"

The lead actor of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag has suggested that a remake of the 2013 game is on the horizon.

Rumors about a Black Flag remake have been circulating for a good while, but now Matt Ryan, the actor behind the game's protagonist Edward Kenway, has hinted at its potential release once again.

During a recent convention meet-and-greet, Ryan asked a fan if they'd beaten the Black Flag, and when the fan said they had, the actor gave the most obvious hint that the game is on the way (via IGN).

"Have you beaten the game?" Ryan said in the video from TikTok user 'therebelarchive'. "Well, you might have to beat it again..."

When the fan responded, asking, "Is this true? I have to run through all of them again," Ryan winked, saying, "Well, especially this one. There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything."

Matt Ryan (Voice of Edward Kenway) Teases Black Flag Remaster via a fan interaction at a convention! Quote “Have you beat the game?… well you may have to beat it again 😉”And “There’s a reason I say that but I can’t say anything…”@TheHiddenOneAC @TheRealZephryss pic.twitter.com/vg6RghgcE7June 29, 2025

In June 2023, it was reported that Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag was allegedly in line for getting a remake. Two sources at the time said the remake was "still in its earliest stages" and that Ubisoft Singapore is involved, one of the studios that has developed the franchise's ocean technology, to help modernize the stealth game.

Later that same year, Black Flag was quietly delisted from Steam, reigniting remake rumors, but it was later confirmed that this was due to technical issues, and the game was later reinstated on the platform.

Almost two years later, Ubisoft has yet to make a formal announcement of a Black Flag remake.

Following the success of Assassin's Creed Shadows, earlier this year, Ubisoft announced that it was delaying some of its major unannounced titles to allow for better quality games, which included titles from its biggest brands: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, The Division, and Ghost Recon.

It's confirmed that there are multiple Assassin's Creed games in the works right now, including Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe and Assassin's Creed Jade, but it's safe to assume that these titles have been affected.