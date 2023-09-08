Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag can no longer be bought on Steam

Ubisoft has quietly pulled Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag from Steam, reigniting remake rumors from earlier this year.

Although the updated Steam store page still shows the 2013 open-world pirate game, including trailers, images, and reviews, the ability to purchase the game has been removed for a currently unknown reason. The game is still playable for current owners, however (via PC GamesN).

Back in June, it was reported that Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag was allegedly in line for getting a remake. According to two sources at the time, the remake was "still in its earliest stages" but apparently the Ubisoft Singapore team is involved - one of the studios that has developed the franchise's ocean technology - to help modernize the stealth game.

Whether Black Flag was delisted from Steam due to an upcoming remake or remaster is unclear at this time, as Ubisoft has not commented on or confirmed the rumor.

Last year, the store page for Assassin's Creed Liberation HD was updated to show it was delisted, causing confusion for owners of the game as to whether the game would still be playable, as well as for those who may have wanted to buy it.

Ubisoft later clarified that the restriction will only apply to DLC and online functionality in delisted games. The current store page for Liberation shows that it can still be purchased, but that "online features are no longer available for this product."

It's possible that Black Flag could receive the same treatment, meaning online functionality for its multiplayer could be removed, although this is speculation.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next big release for the Assassin's Creed franchise and is set to launch on October 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Ubisoft announced earlier this year that it's currently working on a number of other titles for the series, including Assassin's Creed Codename Red.

Black Flag is often considered one of the best Assassin's Creed games, but if you're looking for something new to play, check out our essential guide to every upcoming game of 2023.