I was already sold on Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS5 Pro, but now the devs are teasing that the game will soon get a boost from PSSR
"Stay tuned"
- Assassin's Creed Shadows could soon get PSSR support on PS5 Pro
- Technical architect Nicolas Lopez has teased the addition of PSSR and asked fans to "stay tuned"
- Lopez also said the team "went the extra mile" for the PS5 Pro to deliver meaningful performance and visual improvements
The PlayStation 5 Pro version of Assassin's Creed Shadows could soon see even more improvements with the addition of Playstation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).
After a number of delays, the latest Assassin's Creed entry has finally launched and reviews are in, with many praising the game's overall performance and graphics, particularly on the PS5 Pro.
Digital Foundry also released a video comparing the game on PS5 and PS5 Pro and called it "one of the largest Pro upgrades we've seen so far", thanks to the system's Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) tech.
The game looks stunning, but it seems that the game's visuals could get even better for PS5 Pro owners.
In response to the comparison video, technical architect Nicolas Lopez took to X / Twitter and said, "We went the extra mile for the PS5 Pro and wanted to deliver a meaningful improvement with the extra power."
One fan then asked Lopez if there was a reason the development team didn't implement PSSR on PS5 Pro, to which Lopez replied, "I'd stay tuned."
From this statement, it seems safe to assume that Sony's AI-upscaling technology will be added to Assassin's Creed Shadows in the future, although when exactly is unclear.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Ubisoft does have plans to release downloadable content (DLC) this year, namely Claws of Awaji, so it's possible PSSR could be added in an unannounced content update.
You might also like...
- Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms
- The Future Games Show returns this week for its Spring Showcase, here's how to watch and what games to expect
- Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins in the next update and I can't wait to get my hands on the Spider-Punk 2099 one
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I love Amazon Luna and right now you can get everything you need to dive into 4K cloud gaming for $50 off
Assassin's Creed Shadows features some of the biggest visual upgrades on PS5 Pro thanks to the console's fancy ray tracing tech