I was already sold on Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS5 Pro, but now the devs are teasing that the game will soon get a boost from PSSR

News
By published

"Stay tuned"

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows could soon get PSSR support on PS5 Pro
  • Technical architect Nicolas Lopez has teased the addition of PSSR and asked fans to "stay tuned"
  • Lopez also said the team "went the extra mile" for the PS5 Pro to deliver meaningful performance and visual improvements

The PlayStation 5 Pro version of Assassin's Creed Shadows could soon see even more improvements with the addition of Playstation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

After a number of delays, the latest Assassin's Creed entry has finally launched and reviews are in, with many praising the game's overall performance and graphics, particularly on the PS5 Pro.

Digital Foundry also released a video comparing the game on PS5 and PS5 Pro and called it "one of the largest Pro upgrades we've seen so far", thanks to the system's Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) tech.

The game looks stunning, but it seems that the game's visuals could get even better for PS5 Pro owners.

In response to the comparison video, technical architect Nicolas Lopez took to X / Twitter and said, "We went the extra mile for the PS5 Pro and wanted to deliver a meaningful improvement with the extra power."

One fan then asked Lopez if there was a reason the development team didn't implement PSSR on PS5 Pro, to which Lopez replied, "I'd stay tuned."

From this statement, it seems safe to assume that Sony's AI-upscaling technology will be added to Assassin's Creed Shadows in the future, although when exactly is unclear.

Ubisoft does have plans to release downloadable content (DLC) this year, namely Claws of Awaji, so it's possible PSSR could be added in an unannounced content update.

Demi Williams

