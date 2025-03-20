Assassin's Creed Shadows features some of the biggest visual upgrades on PS5 Pro thanks to the console's fancy ray tracing tech
- Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS5 Pro is "one of the largest Pro upgrades we've seen so far"
- Digital Foundry compared the game on PS5 and PS5 Pro and found its Performance Mode to be massively improved on the Pro
- This is in part due to the Pro's RTGI tech which offers a major boost in lighting and shadow quality
Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally here and if you plan to play on the PlayStation 5 Pro, you can expect some of the best upgrades the console has seen since its launch.
According to Digital Foundry's latest video which compares PS5 and PS5 Pro versions of the latest Assassin's Creed entry, "Shadows has one of the largest Pro upgrades we've seen so far", especially when played in Performance Mode.
This is all thanks to the system's Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI) tech, it's explained, which offers a major boost in lighting and shadow quality for a more realistic picture, compared to the PS5, while still sticking to 60FPS.
The differences that are shown in the comparison video are so staggering and in a lot of scenes the game is "totally transformed".
That's not to say the PS5 version is bad, however, there are major differences that can be easily spotted. For instance, foliage on the PS5 Pro is massively improved thanks to RTGI, while on the PS5, its lighting solution "fails to capture the subtle occlusion".
It's "a generational divide in lighting fidelity" and shows, perhaps for the first time, why upgrading to the PS5 Pro might be worth it for players who care about enhanced graphics.
TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor Rob Dwiar rated Assassin's Creed Shadows four and a half stars in his review, calling it a "massive success and a winning combination of stealth and steel" and a "fantastic entry in the open-world RPG line of games in the stealth series" with the "most refined version of that style yet".
