Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft has confirmed

The publisher revealed that it's currently awaiting the level of classification from Valve

Ubisoft previously stated that the game wouldn't be available on the handheld because it was below the minimum specs for PC

Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin's Creed Shadows will support Steam Deck at launch.

In February, the publisher shared a lengthy Q&A where it answered a number of questions about Shadows, its PC and console features, as well as whether the game would be available on Steam Deck.

"At launch, the game will not be compatible with Steam Deck, due to the fact it is below our minimum specs for PC," it said at the time.

However, one week before the game's launch, Ubisoft has now announced in a new X / Twitter post that its next Assassin's Creed game will be playable on Valve's handheld.

"Many of you have been asking about Steam Deck. We are happy to say that we are supporting Steam Deck at launch and are currently awaiting the level of classification from Valve. More info to come soon."

Valve typically grades new and upcoming games based on Steam Deck's compatibility classifications, so we won't know just yet if Shadows will be fully Verified at launch.

After being delayed once again in early January, Assassin's Creed Shadows is now set to launch on March 20, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Last month, it was reported that the game had leaked ahead of time after some players were able to get hold of early copies. Some footage and screenshots were shared online and Ubisoft later responded to the situation, saying that any footage shared online is not representative of the final product.