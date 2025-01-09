Assassin's Creed Shadows gets delayed again, as Ubisoft pushes the game back by nearly five weeks

- Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed to March 2025
- It's the game's second delay after its original release date slipped from November 2024 to February
- Ubisoft makes the announcement as part of a wider strategic update
Ubisoft has delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows a second time, with the game's release slipping from February to March this year.
Originally scheduled to come out in November 2024, the game was delayed to February 14, 2025, to allow more time for extra polish, but has now received a second delay of nearly five weeks.
As part of a wider strategic update statement, a Ubisoft states that: "As part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging day one experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
"This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community."
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot added, "We are all behind our teams’ efforts to create the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed opus of the franchise and made the decision to provide an extra month of development to Shadows in order to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months that will enable us to fully deliver on the potential of the game and finish the year on a strong note."
Any extra time when developing a game is rarely a bad thing, and fans of the series will be hoping that these extra few valuable weeks will ensure Shadows has a terrific run at being added to the upper echelons of the internet's collective best Assassin's Creed games list.
