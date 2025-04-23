Ghost of Yōtei will launch on October 2, 2025

Pre-orders are set to begin next week

A newly released trailer also outlines the basic story

Developer Sucker Punch Productions has finally revealed the release date for Ghost of Yōtei and released a brand new trailer for the game.

Set in Ezo (now Hokkaido in the modern day) during the Edo period, the game follows protagonist Atsu as she hunts down a band of outlaws that murdered her family sixteen years ago.

Having narrowly escaped their attack, she learned how to hunt and kill, before returning with a list of mysterious names to hunt down one by one: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito.

Ghost of Yōtei - The Onryō’s List | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Despite focusing on revenge, Atsu will encounter a range of unlikely allies throughout her journey and forge long-lasting connections.

The new trailer introduces the premise of the story and also showcases some stunning action scenes and a little more of the beautiful world.

A standalone sequel to the popular Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei evolves that game's open-world formula with even more freedom. You can choose which of your six foes to pursue, in addition to completing bounties for other dangerous targets.

We now also know that the game is set to launch exclusively for PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025. Pre-orders for the game will begin next week on May, with multiple editions to choose from.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This includes the $69.99 / £69.99 standard edition, which is available both digitally or physically, and a digital-only Ghost of Yōtei Digital Deluxe Edition which costs $79.99 / £79.99. This unlocks some additional digital content, including an armor dye, sword kit, horse and saddle, and charm.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation) (Image credit: PlayStation)

Finally, there's the Ghost of Yōtei Collector’s Edition which packs in a range of physical and digital items including a physical Ghost Mask to display. There is no word on a price for this version quite yet, though I can't imagine that it will be cheap.

Those who pre-order any edition of the game will receive a unique in-game mask, plus seven PSN avatars to use.