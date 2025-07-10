The next State of Play broadcast airs tonight and is dedicated entirely to Ghost of Yōtei

Sony's next State of Play airs tonight, and this special broadcast will be dedicated entirely to Ghost of Yōtei.

The Ghost of Yōtei State of Play is scheduled to begin on July 10 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 11 PM CEST / 10 PM BST, can be watched on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and is confirmed to be 20 minutes long.

Hosted by Sucker Punch’s creative directors, Jason Connell and Nate Fox, the livestream will offer a first look at the gameplay since the game's announcement.

"Beyond sharing more about Atsu’s quest for vengeance, we’re excited to show off her new weapons, new ways to personalize your journey at the edge of Japan, new special modes, and much more," Sucker Punch said in a PlayStation Blog post.

That's a lot to cover in 20 minutes, but I'm mainly hoping for a deeper look into the game's narrative. Earlier this year, Ubisoft launched Assassin's Creed Shadows, and since the first trailer for Ghost of Yōtei dropped, it's been difficult not to immediately compare the two games.

Admittedly, we don't know much about Ghost of Yōtei's story, only that the game follows protagonist Atsu as she hunts down a band of outlaws that murdered her family when she was younger.

It's very similar to Naoe's quest for revenge in Shadows, and if Sucker Punch studios wants to stand out among the best games of 2025, they'll need to deliver something that will subvert expectations.

Ghost of Yōtei launches on October 2 for PS5. Ghost of Yōtei pre-orders are now live.