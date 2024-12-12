Assassin's Creed Shadows' new combat overview details how skills, offensive attacks, and weapons are tailored to its dual protagonists

Assassin's Creed Shadows has received a new combat overview

The game's dual protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke, have their own unique skills and weaponry

Naoe or Yasuke share similar parry mechanics but results vary

Ubisoft has shared new combat details for Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its February 15, 2025 release.

In a new blog post, the developer provided a deep dive into the fundamental principles of the game's combat system and discussed how weapons will alter battles, depending on which protagonist you play as; Naoe or Yasuke.

For offensive basics, there are light, heavy, posture attacks. Light attacks are quick and reliable and inflict small increments of damage, but some enemies can easily counter them and "power through" to land attacks of their own.

Heavy attacks are useful for staggering enemies, but posture attacks seem to be the most effective in fights. Holding down the input will charge the ability to dial up the damage, can be held indefinitely, and is used to break through an enemy's blocking stance.

Ubisoft also explained that an enemy can be put into a "vulnerable state", a short window that will allow the player to deal "devastating" damage.

While in defense both Naoe and Yasuke can use directional dodges to avoid incoming blows, but Naoe's dodges are "characterized by directional rolls", whereas Yasuke's are directional steps that keep his posture upright.

The protagonists also share similar parry mechanics but results vary. When Yasuke deflects a blow, the enemy bounces back, opening them up for attacks, while Naoe's requires her to pivot to either side of the enemy.

Yasuke also has a unique block mechanic that allows him to "turtle up behind his weapon" and withstand oncoming attacks from kunai and arrows.

"These subtle differences in attack and defense are really what makes the control of each character unique - and adaptable to your ideal playstyle," said Shadows' game director Charles Benoit.

Although Naoe excels in stealth as a shinobi, she's able to defeat enemies using a barrage of attacks but can be overwhelmed when surrounded due to her lack of armor and limited combat resources.

As a samurai, Yasuke can stay in the fight longer and is the only protagonist with the ability to switch weapons mid-combo through the link-attack ability, like the Sheathed Posture Attack, a charged opening attack while his katana is still in its sheathe.

For weapons, Naoe has a versatile katana that unlocks the ability to assassinate enemies through shoji doors, a Tanto and Hidden Blades which unlock Double Assassinations, as well as a Kusarigama for crowd control. This extendable ball-and-chain can reach enemies at a distance and can unlock the Rush Assassinate ability to take down foes 10 meters away.

Yasuke has a long katana to match his size, a Naginata for crowd control, a Kanabo for breaking through defenses and armor, and a Yumi Bow for long-range attacks.

There's also the Teppo flint rifle for armor penetration, but has a slow fire rate and an even slower reload time.

Players will be able to use all these weapons against a number of enemy types each with their own unique combat styles that will need to be learned as you progress through the game, including Outlaws, Ashigara Soldiers, Ronin, Samurai, Samurai Daisho, and Guardians.