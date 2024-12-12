Sony reveals that the transition of players from PS4 to PS5 is 'trending well' but doesn't see a 'major risk' of losing users to PC

Sony doesn't see a "major risk" of PS5 users moving over to PC

The company has found that players are purchasing more software after moving from PS4 to PS5

The transition of players from PS4 to PS5 is "trending well"

Sony has said it doesn't see a "major risk" of its PlayStation players moving over to PC.

The comment was made in a shareholder's Q&A that took place earlier this month (via GamesRadar), where Sony discussed the current console cycle and the successful transition from PS4 to PS5.

"We are in the latter half of the console cycle for the PS5, and the number of PS5 titles has been increasing," Sony said. "We have also confirmed internally that the transition of users from the PS4 to the PS5 is trending well."

The PlayStation company also revealed that players are purchasing more games after switching to PS5, "which we see as a positive". However, despite increasing the price of the console in Japan and releasing the more pricey PS5 Pro in November, Sony said there's no current concern with users moving from PS5 to PC.

"In terms of losing users to PCs, we have neither confirmed that any such trend is underway, nor do we see it as a major risk, so far," it said.

Sony revised the retail price of the PS5 and related peripherals in September, citing "the recent challenging external environment, including the current fluctuations in the global economic situation" that will impact the business.

Now, the PS5 is priced at 79,980 yen ($552.39 / £417.98) while the PS5 Digital Edition costs 72,980 yen ($504.05 / £381.39), an additional 13,000 yen (around $90) since its last price hike.

