Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch is now live, adds new character customization options and a new vehicle paint job database

Despite claiming it was done adding new updates to the game, CD Projekt Red has revealed the details for its surprise Cyberpunk 2077 patch.

In a new REDStream today, the studio announced that Update 2.2 is now live across all platforms and is primarily aimed at implementing new ways for players to "express themselves".

With Patch 2.11, Cyberpunk 2077 introduced the CrystalCoat system, which allows players to edit the paint job of their vehicles in the game. With the latest patch, not only are more sports and luxury brands now customizable, but it's also been updated to allow further personalization.

CDPR has added the 'TwinTone' function, which lets players scan other cars in Night City to add their color schemes to their database.

With the updated menu, this also means players can seamlessly switch their paint job through the new color wheel or through their new paint job collection, which can be accessed while driving.

Obtaining new paint jobs after scanning will also have gameplay implications. CD Projekt Red explained that, for instance, if you're being chased by the NCPD, you can change the design of your car and make an escape.

In addition, after finishing Act One, Johnny Silverhand will now sometimes appear in the passenger seat while V is driving to either comment and react to what's happening.

The game's character creator has also received a massive update, with the addition of over 100 new customization options that range from eye colors, Cyberware, piercings, tattoos, nails, and more.

There's also a new randomizer option that will create a "Plain to Punk" character for the player on a scale of one to 10.

After many fan requests, CD Projekt Red has also implemented new photo mode options, including a new drone mode, aspect ratios - which are limited to PC - lighting options, and the ability to spawn up to three characters.

Players can also disable collisions in the photo mode menu, which should make getting the perfect snapshot much easier. What's more, screenshots will now be stored in a new gallery menu, and players can even display their favorites in their apartments.

CD Projekt Red confirmed that there are also new features that have been added around Night City for players to discover themselves.