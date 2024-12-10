New Nintendo Switch 2 leak may have revealed the first look at the new handheld

A trailer for the ZenGrip 2, a third-party accessory from the brand Satsifye, seems to show the Switch 2 for the first time

The now-deleted trailer seems to show that the Switch 2 will be all black

Nintendo's next console is expected to launch in 2025

The design for the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly leaked via a third-party accessory company.

Rumors surrounding the Nintendo Switch successor have been ramping up over the past few months, from leaked specs to alleged 3D model renders of the console. However, we may now have received our first look at the handheld ahead of its supposed 2025 release.

In a now-deleted trailer from third-party accessory manufacturer Satisfye showcasing its new ZenGrip 2, its latest attachment for the next Switch console, someone was able to spot a glimpse of the Switch 2.

X / Twitter user 'DP19' shared a screenshot in a recent post that seems to capture the first look of the handheld. The image is quite blurry, but it does appear to show a Switch-like console attached to the ZenGrip 2.

"Satisfye accidentally put a trailer for their upcoming product the Zengrip 2 for the Nintendo Next Gen Console and in it," the user wrote.

"They just show the Nintendo Switch 2 in it like straight up just show it it's blurred a bit but not much that is our first official Switch 2 look."

Satisfye accidentally put a trailer for their upcoming product the Zengrip 2 for the Nintendo Next Gen Console and in itThey just show the Nintendo Switch 2 in it like straight up just show it it's blurred a bit but not much that is our first official Switch 2 look pic.twitter.com/S0zPNewla6December 10, 2024

Another user named 'WickedRay' also replied to the post in the X / Twitter thread with another image from the now-deleted trailer, which provides a much clearer look at the console.

Although hidden behind a wall of text, the handheld does appear to be similar to the original Nintendo Switch and its design is all black. It also appears to feature the "extra button" the Switch 2 joycons allegedly have, DP19 notes.

Nintendo hasn't formally revealed its next handheld console just yet, but a release date announcement for the Switch 2 is confirmed before the end of 2024. The company has also confirmed that it will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.