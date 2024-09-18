Latest Nintendo Switch 2 leaks suggest relatively unchanged design, but massively improved specs

It’s a new week, which means there's a fresh batch of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumors to sift through. While there’s still no official word on the next Nintendo console, new images that allegedly show the design of the system could give us a rough idea of what to expect.

12 images that were reportedly originally posted to the Chinese social media website Xiaohongshu (effectively the region’s equivalent of photo-sharing apps like Instagram) have been making the rounds on various gaming forums. They supposedly show the final design of the Nintendo Switch 2, our tentative name for a potential Nintendo Switch successor.

Of these images, 10 are 3D model renders. They show what looks like a beefed-up version of the Nintendo Switch, with a significantly larger display and a large kickstand similar to that of the Nintendo Switch OLED. There are also some clear differences in the area where the controllers attach to the system, which now appears to be much more recessed.

It also seems as though the Joy-Con-like controllers will not slide into the console from above, but rather be slotted in from the side and potentially held in place via some kind of physical latch or magnets. The controllers themselves look relatively similar to the existing Joy-Con, though with some changes in the trigger area.

The small Joy-Con release button has been replaced entirely with a much larger trigger-like input. It’s unclear whether this is some kind of remappable extra trigger like you would find on many of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, or simply a redesigned way to detach the controllers.

The other two images included in the set appear to be actual photographs, presumably taken in a production line environment. This would make a lot of sense, especially considering recent reports that the Nintendo Switch 2 has entered mass production. One picture shows the shell of the controllers in more detail, including larger SL and SR buttons. The other shows what may be the new console’s tablet portion, albeit with many components removed.

A circuit board is present, in addition to some extra cables. It all looks the part and would line up closely with some of the information from a previous specs leak, allegedly sourced from shipment and customs data over the last few months. This leak suggested that the console would retain its handheld form factor, including its compatibility with a dock.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The console was said to be fitted with 12GB of RAM, a huge step up from the 4GB of the existing Nintendo Switch, in addition to 256GB of storage. This would be a big upgrade and, combined with improvements to GPU and CPU, could place the Nintendo Switch 2 somewhere near the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro in terms of raw power.

Of course, all of this should be taken with one massive pinch of salt. The renders and photos definitely seem plausible, as do the previously rumored specs, but until an official announcement it's still anybody’s guess what Nintendo could be planning. Hopefully the reveal is imminent.