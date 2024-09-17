Two more Nintendo Switch console bundles are on the way - and you won’t get any prizes for guessing the pack-in game

In some fantastic news for the six people on the planet who don't already own a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo has revealed two shiny new console bundles that feature the game.

Announced in a recent post to X / Twitter, the somewhat clunkily named Nintendo Switch - OLED model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle and Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle will be available in fall this year. Both bundles include their respective consoles, be that a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED, in addition to a digital code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month Nintendo Switch online membership.

The Nintendo Switch - OLED model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle will retail for $349.99, which represents a saving of $79.98 compared to the cost of everything included at full price. The Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle comes in cheaper at $299.99, which is another $79.98 saving compared to retail price.

It's a great package overall and could easily become one of the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles and deals this year, but it's hard not to be a little disappointed by the lack of imagination on display. Console bundles featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have become something of a yearly tradition, almost always appearing before big sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Sure, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still one of the best Nintendo Switch games on the market right now and an almost essential part of any Nintendo Switch game library, but it would still be nice for some bundles featuring other options to be available.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is already one of the best-selling video games of all time, achieving well over 70 million sales to date, so it's not like there's any shortage of those that already own it. Maybe it's time that another, perhaps lesser appreciated, Nintendo Switch title was given some of the attention.

