CRKD reveals new Rocket League editions of three of its Nintendo Switch controllers

Gaming accessory brand CRKD has announced a range of premium licensed Rocket League controllers that are compatible with the Nintendo Switch. Each product is available to pre-order now and is limited to just 10,000 units.

First is the Nitro Deck Rocket League Silver Edition, a new variant of the Nitro Deck handheld dock for Nintendo Switch. As the name would suggest, this variant boasts a shiny silver pattern that incorporates elements of the Rocket League logo. Like the regular Nitro Deck, this special edition features Hall effect thumbsticks with swappable stick tops, adjustable vibration, a gyroscope, a dedicated turbo mode, remappable rear inputs, and compatibility with the CRKD Companion App.

There’s also the Nitro Deck+ Rocket League Gold Edition with Carry Case. It has a similar overall aesthetic but comes in an even more eye-catching gold. As a Nitro Deck+ model, it has a symmetrical thumbstick layout and an improved ejection system in addition to all of the features of the base model. It also comes bundled with a carrying case.

Both the Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+ are compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED but, for those who would prefer a more traditional controller, the NEO S Rocket League Gold Edition with Charging Dock is worth a look. It has a striking gold and black design, with a charming graphic of a Rocket League car on its front. Its charging dock, which provides a useful way to display the controller, also bears a small gold Rocket League logo.

The Neo S works with Nintendo Switch, PC, and compatible Smart TVs. It features Hall effect thumbsticks, motion controls, rumble support, remappable rear inputs, compatibility with the CRKD Companion App, and more.

All three products are currently available for pre-order via the CRKD website and are estimated to ship in November. The Nitro Deck Rocket League Silver Edition costs $59.99 / £59.99 while the Nitro Deck+ Rocket League Gold Edition with Carry Case comes in at a more expensive $89.99 / £89.99. The Neo S Rocket League Gold Edition with Charging Dock then sells for $59.99 / £59.99.

Rocket League is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in addition to PlayStation 5 plus Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backwards compatibility.

