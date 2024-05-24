CRKD announces limited edition Tomb Raider versions of its Nitro Deck+ and Neo S controllers in latest collaboration with Limited Run Games
There will only be 1,000 of each
Gaming peripheral manufacturer CRKD has revealed new Tomb Raider inspired special editions of its Nitro Deck+ and NEO S controllers in its latest collaboration with Limited Run Games.
Both controllers are strictly limited to 1,000 units and feature artwork inspired by the recently released Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered trilogy. This includes a mountainous backdrop and, in the case of the NEO S, a silhouette of Lara herself. Aside from the decal, they are both an eye-catching blue hue with bright orange highlights on the thumbsticks and triggers.
The Tomb Raider Special Edition Nitro Deck+ costs $79.99, while the Tomb Raider Special Edition NEO S Controller comes in slightly cheaper at $59.99. Pre-orders are available now exclusively via the Limited Run Games website and will only be up for a limited time.
The Nitro Deck+ is an enhanced version of the Nitro Deck, a peripheral that we already consider to be one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market. We awarded it a rare five out of five stars in our Nitro Deck review, branding it an essential accessory for Nintendo Switch owners. If you need a quick recap, it's effectively a handheld dock that provides you with comfortable grips, excellent buttons, and premium Hall effect sticks while in handheld mode.
The more recent Nitro Deck+ differs from the original Nitro Deck in a few major ways, including the switch to a symmetrical thumbstick layout and the addition of a HDMI output for TV play.
We were also big fans of the NEO S, which scored four out of five stars in our NEO S review. We praised its portable design and highly collectable nature, not to mention the controller’s superb battery life. The Tomb Raider Special Edition NEO S Controller also comes packaged with a nifty charging dock, which doubles as its own display stand.
While the Nitro Deck+ is exclusively compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED, the NEO S is compatible with all Nintendo Switch models in addition to PC, iOS, and Android.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
These new special editions look like they’re shaping up to be a real treat for both Tomb Raider fans and gaming controller collectors.
You might also like...
- Nintendo Switch 2 speculation ramps up again as 4K support spotted in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door's code
- Want to upgrade your PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch storage? These are the products to watch over the Memorial Day sales
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door review: papercrafted perfection
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines such as PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.