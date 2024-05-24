CRKD announces limited edition Tomb Raider versions of its Nitro Deck+ and Neo S controllers in latest collaboration with Limited Run Games

Gaming peripheral manufacturer CRKD has revealed new Tomb Raider inspired special editions of its Nitro Deck+ and NEO S controllers in its latest collaboration with Limited Run Games.

Both controllers are strictly limited to 1,000 units and feature artwork inspired by the recently released Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered trilogy. This includes a mountainous backdrop and, in the case of the NEO S, a silhouette of Lara herself. Aside from the decal, they are both an eye-catching blue hue with bright orange highlights on the thumbsticks and triggers.

The Tomb Raider Special Edition Nitro Deck+ costs $79.99, while the Tomb Raider Special Edition NEO S Controller comes in slightly cheaper at $59.99. Pre-orders are available now exclusively via the Limited Run Games website and will only be up for a limited time.

The Nitro Deck+ is an enhanced version of the Nitro Deck, a peripheral that we already consider to be one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market. We awarded it a rare five out of five stars in our Nitro Deck review, branding it an essential accessory for Nintendo Switch owners. If you need a quick recap, it's effectively a handheld dock that provides you with comfortable grips, excellent buttons, and premium Hall effect sticks while in handheld mode.

The more recent Nitro Deck+ differs from the original Nitro Deck in a few major ways, including the switch to a symmetrical thumbstick layout and the addition of a HDMI output for TV play.

We were also big fans of the NEO S, which scored four out of five stars in our NEO S review. We praised its portable design and highly collectable nature, not to mention the controller’s superb battery life. The Tomb Raider Special Edition NEO S Controller also comes packaged with a nifty charging dock, which doubles as its own display stand.

While the Nitro Deck+ is exclusively compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED, the NEO S is compatible with all Nintendo Switch models in addition to PC, iOS, and Android.

These new special editions look like they’re shaping up to be a real treat for both Tomb Raider fans and gaming controller collectors.