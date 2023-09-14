Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered trilogy is coming to PlayStation and Switch next year

Nintendo has announced the Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered trilogy is coming to PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on February 14, 2024.

Revealed during the September 14 Nintendo Direct, the first three Tomb Raider games that originally launched in the 1990s will receive the enhancement treatment.

Each game will feature updated graphics and will come with every expansion - including The Unfinished Business, The Gold Mask, and The Lost Artifact, as well as the game's respective secret levels.

The trailer showed the comparison between the original and updated versions of the game, but Nintendo revealed that players will be able to toggle between the new visuals and the classic polygon look "at any time" throughout our playthrough,

"Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time," Nintendo said. "Follow the iconic Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths."

The remastered trilogy is now available to preorder on Switch for $26.99 / £24.29 but will sell for the full price of $29.99 / £26.99 at launch.

Following a separate announcement soon after, the official PS blog stated that the games are coming to PS5 and PS4 too, and are available for preorder for PS4 and PS5 - but we have not found the appropriate links as of yet.

The first Tomb Raider game was released in 1996, followed by the sequel in 1997, and Tomb Raider 3 in 1998; with the franchise seeing many more sequels, as well as another modern reboot trilogy from Crystal Dynamics.

Amazon Games announced last year that it will be working alongside Crystal Dynamics on the next Tomb Raider title. The new game will reportedly be the "biggest, most expansive" title in the series yet and will use Unreal Engine 5 to enhance its storytelling elements.

