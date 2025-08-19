The Maxsun Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo merges two Intel GPUs into one workstation card

With 48GB VRAM onboard, the card promises headroom for demanding AI and data tasks

Power consumption between 250W and 400W forces serious consideration in workstation builds

Maxsun has revealed the Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo, a $1,200 graphics card which places two Intel GPUs on a single board.

This product takes an unusual route in today’s market, where most manufacturers have abandoned dual-GPU designs in favor of single, more powerful chips.

Maxsun instead combines two Arc Pro B60 processors into one card, supported by 48GB of GDDR6 memory.

Designed for specialized workloads

Each GPU connects to a 192-bit memory interface with 456GB/s of bandwidth, and together the card brings 5,120 FP32 cores to the table.

The hardware is based on Intel’s Xe-2 “Battlemage” design, specifically the BMG-21 variant, marking one of the few workstation-grade attempts to use this architecture in a dual configuration.

Unlike consumer products designed for high frame rates in games, this dual Intel GPU card is presented as a tool for compute-heavy fields.

Maxsun describes this device with the phrase “Cut the Cloud. Keep the Power,” suggesting a push toward local processing of sensitive data.

The move from a single Arc Pro B60’s 120W rating to a combined load between 250W and 400W shows that this is a power-hungry device.

Feeding two GPUs requires strong power delivery and cooling, which in turn complicates deployment in compact workstation cases.

The reliance on PCIe 5.0 x16 ensures that data transfer to both GPUs is handled with sufficient bandwidth, but it does not change the reality that higher power consumption may limit adoption.

A workstation PC with this card could theoretically run large models such as DeepSeek R 70B or QwQ 32B entirely in-house.

Whether the performance matches that of dedicated server hardware remains to be seen.

Although the card is not marketed as a video editing PC component, its 48GB of VRAM could appeal to users working with extremely large projects.

The dual-GPU arrangement also frees up motherboard slots, which might benefit systems where expansion space is limited.

The practicality of such a configuration is still uncertain, especially given the varied history of software optimization for multi-GPU systems.

With retail availability expected soon, the Arc Pro B60 Dual 48G Turbo is unlikely to reach mainstream buyers.

Instead, it seems aimed at AI researchers, engineers, and developers who value large memory pools and local compute capacity over raw gaming output.

Via Guru3D