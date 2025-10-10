MaxSun design revives long-abandoned dual-GPU engineering with modern cooling

Each slim card manages 48GB of memory and dual GPUs in tight spaces

MaxSun Intel Arc Pro B60 48G Turbo Edition allows dense GPU stacking across full PCIe 5.0 bandwidth

Chinese graphics card manufacturer MaxSun has revealed a liquid-cooled version of Intel’s Arc Pro B60 that combines two GPUs in a single-slot design.

The model, branded as the “MaxSun Intel Arc Pro B60 48G Turbo Edition,” is part of a collaboration with abee, a company known for its minimalist workstation hardware.

Dual-GPU cards were once common among high-end graphics solutions but were gradually abandoned because of heat, power, and driver complexities.

A rare dual-GPU return in a slimmer form

MaxSun’s decision to revisit this configuration with the Arc Pro B60 stands out because it uses a liquid cooling system to manage thermals while keeping the design within a single PCIe slot.

The redesign is said to allow the card to fit across all seven full-speed PCIe 5.0 x16 slots in a W790 motherboard.

This makes it a potential option for dense workstations or small-scale data center setups.

Each card carries 48GB of total VRAM, split between two GPUs that reportedly share a PCIe 5.0 x16 interface.

However, this connection divides into x8 lanes per GPU, meaning performance will depend on how efficiently the software distributes workloads.

The setup theoretically allows users to install four such cards per system, equating to eight GPUs and a total of 192GB of VRAM when fully configured.

While the configuration appears powerful on paper, real-world efficiency remains uncertain, particularly in mixed AI and rendering applications.

MaxSun has not announced a release date or pricing for the liquid-cooled Arc Pro B60.

The company hinted that it was designed specifically for abee systems built around W790 motherboards.

This will likely limit availability to system integrators rather than retail buyers.

There are no independent benchmarks or confirmation from Intel, so the performance and stability of this dual-GPU liquid-cooled setup remain largely theoretical.

Despite its advanced engineering, whether this design can overcome the scaling challenges that made dual-GPU architectures impractical remains to be seen.

The Arc series has also struggled to match the driver maturity and performance stability found in Nvidia and AMD hardware.

That makes this design intriguing on paper yet uncertain in practice. For now it appears to be an ambitious experiment rather than a technological advancement ready to reshape GPU use for AI tools or modern data centers.

