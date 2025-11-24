Many companies want to do more on sustainability - but just don't have the support or budget to do so

Nine in 10 UK IT leaders acknowledge sustainability as a growing business priority

Two in three are troubled by rising costs, putting pressure on them amid sustainability drives

Upcoming sustainability reporting could help them make more informed decisions

Limited budgets are constraining sustainability progress, a new Flexera report has noted, shortly after the COP30 event finished.

Most (93%) UK IT leaders say they consider sustainability a growing business priority, but they’re facing headwinds across their tech stacks and more broadly preventing them from being able to go green.

For example, two in three (68%) worry that rising cloud costs are constraining their budgets. Half (48%) also shared that the volume of cost and usage data they receive is overwhelming them.

Is sustainability too expensive for companies?

Cloud, AI and other data center-related services are already under a lot of scrutiny globally over their use of energy and other resources, like water for cooling. High emissions are also a major concern for the sector, and while efficiency improvements aim to negate this somewhat, surging demand is outpacing these improvements.

The upcoming UK Sustainability Reporting Standards, expected to land in 2026, could require more detailed reporting on climate risks, energy use and emissions. Greater transparency could ultimately help IT leaders make more informed decisions.

“Right now, IT leaders are facing rising bills and data that do not add up to a clear story,” Flexera EMEA SVP Marlon Oliver shared.

With UK businesses set to be affected by new reporting demands, they’ll be forced to consider the footprint of technology operations beyond Scope 1, in-house emissions.

While reporting by itself won’t solve the rising cost crisis, more transparency and reporting available to IT leaders will at least help them to make more informated decisions about the partners they pick.

“Without full visibility of what their technology estate is costing, consuming and emitting, businesses cannot evidence clearly whether cloud and AI investments are advancing or undermining their climate goals,” Oliver concluded.

