How data centers can balance growth with environmental responsibility

The world as we know it today is at the core of an extraordinary digital revolution with the internet transforming every aspect of our lives.

Powering this momentum are data centers-the silent engines powering all the digital interactions across cloud services, apps, payments, and platforms. As demand surges, the data center market is propelling as well. According to a report by CBRE, investment commitments in India’s data center industry alone is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2027.

However, this growth raises a critical question: how do we scale IT infrastructure without compromising the planet? The future of this global digital economy therefore hinges on the ability to build data centers that are not only intelligent and resilient but also sustainable by design.

Ashish Arora CEO – Nxtra by Airtel.



Sustainability is no longer an afterthought - it is a business, regulatory, and societal imperative. It must be woven into the very fabric of data center operations, from site selection and construction to daily management and future expansion.

Intelligent infrastructure must be harmonized with environmental responsibility with a quest to lead the charge toward a greener, more responsible digital future.

The sustainability challenge in the age of expansion

Data centers concentrate energy use, cooling loads, land, and water.

Transitioning data centers from coal-heavy grids to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower is therefore a critical step. Adopting renewable sources can dramatically cut the carbon footprint of data centers.

Implementing eco-friendly practices like cutting-edge cooling technologies (such as liquid immersion and free-air cooling), water recycling, and energy-efficient hardware to reduce power consumption will significantly reduce the environmental footprint of data centers.

The path forward, therefore, is to design, build, and operate for efficiency by default, treating sustainability as a performance discipline with the same rigor applied to uptime and latency.

This transition requires leadership alignment, capital discipline, and verifiable targets that turn aspiration into operating practice.

Charting tangible commitment and roadmap

In this transition journey to adopt renewable and clean energy sources, data centers must chart out a roadmap and target achievable goals. For example, committing to 100% adoption of renewable sources though long-term, is a great start.

Another commitment can be a net-zero target that is based on a period that is achievable for every company. Yes, one will need to engage a climate expert for calculations of time periods needed and set achievable targets but charting a framework for this is imperative for data center companies.

Harnessing technology and AI for efficiency

The rise of AI and automation presents both challenges as well as opportunities for data center sustainability. While AI workloads increase energy demands, they also offer powerful tools for optimizing efficiency and reducing waste.

AI and automation can be leveraged for real-time monitoring, intelligent automation, and predictive analytics to significantly reduce power consumption, lower operational costs, and minimize environmental impact while maintaining high reliability.

While AI algorithms can detect inefficiencies, predict potential failures, and optimize energy usage in real time, granular monitoring can help identify areas where energy can be conserved and support proactive maintenance to reduce unplanned downtime, extend asset life, and prevent energy waste from inefficient or failing equipment.

Water stewardship and conservation

Water is a strategic resource. Cooling demands, especially in warm, urbanizing regions require careful planning to reduce dependence on freshwater.

Committing to 100% wastewater recycling and water neutrality along with initiatives like advanced sewage treatment plants (STPs), rainwater harvesting, and IoT-enabled monitoring across distribution and reuse will help ensure that community water security is not compromised by digital growth.

Water conservation approaches also lowers risk exposure and stabilizes operations during heat events while also reducing long-term operating cost.

Building energy-efficient infrastructure

Another key approach is that efficiency should begin with infrastructure design. New builds should embed low-carbon materials and green-building principles, and target certifications.

Electrical topologies should also aim to minimize conversion losses; power systems should favor high-efficiency UPS and transformers; modular architectures enable right-sizing from day one.

On the thermal side, AI-enabled cooling, free-air economization where climate permits, and, increasingly, liquid cooling for high-density racks materially reduce energy intensity.

At the operational layer, continuous power usage effectiveness (PUE) improvements paired with aggressive de-bottlenecking of thermal hot spots can help compound gains over time.

Standards and certifications should be embedded into the very framework of the management system rather than making it a one-time project.

The facilities should then be aligned to certifications to institutionalize the data, processes, and audits that are imperative to sustain performance, even as capacity and workload profiles evolve.

Paving the way for a climate-forward future

Embracing green, smart, and resilient data centers to power a digital future responsibly will redefine a sustainable future.

Energy-efficient data centers will not only reduce environmental impact but also enhance grid resilience and support long-term economic growth as they provide the reliable, scalable, and secure backbone essential for the world’s digital ambitions.

Dual focus on digital growth and sustainability can help achieve both technological and climate leadership.

The emerging blueprint is to commit early to high-ambition renewable targets, operationalize AI-driven efficiency, close the water loop, build for low carbon and resilience, and report with discipline.

Leadership now means moving beyond pilots to platform-scale execution. It means making sustainability co-equal with reliability in board dashboards and financing decisions, and embedding it across design, construction, operations, and the supply chain.

If the industry does this, starting in the fastest-growing markets and spreading globally, it will connect the world’s digital ambitions to the planet’s climate goals. The result is an infrastructure that not only powers the modern economy but also helps secure a more sustainable one for all.

The road ahead is challenging but full of promises. By prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and collaboration, the world can build a digital infrastructure that is both green and smart - empowering businesses, communities, and future generations to thrive in a connected, sustainable world.

