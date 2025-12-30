Aoostar AG03 eGPU delivers PCIe 4.0 x4 support for external high-performance graphics cards.

The dock includes dual Thunderbolt 5 ports and OCuLink connectivity.

Power delivery reaches 140W, allowing laptops to charge during operation.

Aoostar has officially launched the AG03 eGPU dock, attracting interest for its mix of added features and some notable omissions.

The dock is intended to be an all-in-one solution for external GPU users, but it falls short of delivering full desktop replacement functionality.

Third-party listings show that the AG03 supports dual Thunderbolt 5 ports and OCuLink, offering broader connectivity than earlier OCuLink-only models.

Missing M.2 and LAN Connections

The Aoostar AG03 maintains a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection for external GPUs, which ensures compatibility with high-performance graphics cards.

It also supports power delivery to connected laptops, with the dock providing up to 140W output, although some listings reference an additional 27W.

Despite these capabilities, the dock’s GPU power rating is limited to 500W, which is lower than the 600W available on earlier AGOX models.

This limitation stands out because the device includes an 800W internal power supply, which could have supported more demanding graphics cards.

The inclusion of newer interfaces addresses some of the connectivity limits seen in older docks.

However, while the AG03 adds more host-side options through USB4 v2 and dual Thunderbolt 5 ports, it still omits features commonly expected in a full-featured eGPU dock.

Notably, the AG03 lacks an M.2 slot, which limits internal storage expansion options for users with high-capacity drives.

It also does not include an Ethernet port, so users who need a wired network connection must rely on additional hardware.

Users seeking these functions will need a separate dock, which means the AG03 does not function as a true all-in-one hub.

The Aoostar AG03 eGPU dock is priced at approximately 1499RMB, or around $214, which places it close to the existing AGO2 system.

