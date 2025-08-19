Asus ExpertBook P3 focuses on lasting reliability with long software updates and a sturdy all-metal chassis

Asus balances Ryzen AI performance with bright panel options and a battery designed for all-day work

Five years of BIOS and driver support make ExpertBook P3 unusual among business laptops

Asus has launched the ExpertBook P3 series, available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, aimed at professionals looking for a stable business laptop.

The company is offering five years of BIOS and driver updates alongside a one-year subscription to McAfee+ Premium, an unusually long software support promise in this segment.

This warranty may sound appealing, especially to IT managers, but questions remain about how consistently such updates will be delivered over the lifespan of the devices.

Hardware designed for productivity and AI

Both models are powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors, including the PRO variants, with up to 16 cores and support for AI workloads at 50 TOPS.

Asus says this means tasks such as real-time captions, automated notes, and AI noise cancellation run locally rather than relying on the cloud.

The new devices can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and as much as 2TB of primary storage, with a secondary slot allowing for further expansion.

The smaller 14-inch version offers a WUXGA or WQXGA panel with up to 400 nits brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate, while the 16-inch version mirrors those options at a slightly higher screen-to-body ratio.

Both models include anti-glare coatings, which could be useful for outdoor meetings or bright offices.

The chassis is all-metal, the keyboards are spill-resistant, and optional backlighting is available.

For connectivity, it features dual USB-C ports, dual USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, LAN, and a headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7 configurations paired with Bluetooth 5.4.

70Wh battery is standard, and Asus claims it should handle a full day of work, which would appeal to buyers seeking a laptop with long battery life.

The ExpertBook P3 is MIL-STD-810H certified, which suggests some resilience against drops and shocks.

Security features include TPM 2.0, a fingerprint sensor, webcam shutter, and a Kensington lock slot.

These devices are not the lightest laptops on the market, as the 14-inch model weighs 1.355kg while the 16-inch model weighs 1.79kg.

The ExpertBook P3 specifications look good on paper, but its success will be determined by its ability to deliver consistent reliability in everyday office use.