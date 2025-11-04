Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 uses Core Ultra 5 processors with Intel Graphics

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 offers Intel Core 7 options and PCIe Gen4 SSDs

Both Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise models support up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory

Acer has unveiled the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 and Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514, both business laptops designed for cloud-first workplaces.

The devices incorporate Google's Gemini AI tools as a priority, and are built to handle demanding, AI-assisted workflows.

Both run ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade unlocked from the start, giving administrators built-in management tools and enterprise-grade security.

Balancing portability, performance, and durability

The Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, while the 514 offers configurations up to the Intel Core 7 series.

Both systems use Intel Graphics, support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and include PCIe Gen4 solid-state storage.

Acer clearly wants these machines to challenge traditional mobile workstations in performance, although ChromeOS remains a limiting factor for heavy software users.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 714 has a slim, lightweight aluminum chassis built to military-grade standards, measuring roughly 17mm thick and weighing around 1.32kg.

This device features a 14-inch WUXGA display with optional touch support and a sturdy aluminum body weighing under three pounds which also carries MIL-STD 810H certification for shock resistance and reinforced hinges designed for prolonged use.

Its QHD webcam with “Temporal Noise Reduction” and triple-microphone array aims to improve clarity during virtual meetings.

The Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 variant keeps the same 14-inch form factor, includes anti-glare coating, and supports Full HD or QHD webcams.

It measures slightly thicker at about 19mm but maintains the same focus on durability and portability.

Battery endurance is a highlight, with Acer quoting up to 20.5 hours for the 714 and up to 17 hours for the 514.

Both use Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and include multiple USB ports, HDMI, and Ethernet on the higher-end model.

Acer’s Earthion mission influences the build, with EPEAT Gold certification, Energy Star compliance, and an OceanGlass touchpad made from ocean-bound plastic.

Management through ChromeOS enables centralized deployment, while Cameyo integration lets users run Windows and Linux applications virtually.

Fingerprint readers and webcam shutters enhance privacy, and the ChromeOS environment provides round-the-clock administrative control.

These are among the most powerful Chromebooks Acer has produced, however persuading IT teams to adopt them may prove difficult because many enterprises remain tied to Windows-based ecosystems that support a wider range of legacy software.

IT decision-makers will likely view them as secondary devices rather than replacements for full workstations.

Acer’s new hardware delivers impressive polish, yet its success will depend on whether businesses truly embrace ChromeOS beyond lightweight, web-centric roles.

